ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Way, WA

King County Deputies Shoot And Kill Wanted Man

KXL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) – A King County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team fatally shot a man suspected of a felony assault with a...

www.kxl.com

Comments / 6

Carrie Lee Kent
3d ago

I'm Sad at YET ANOTHER Loss of Life but. . This man brought it upon his own self.it's called K A R M A .It's a out time The Police in this state start taking THIER JOBS back and actually do what they are paid to do.PROTECT & SERVE the Communities and cities in which they live.

Reply(1)
7
1NewAfrican
3d ago

Outstanding police work ! These officers took a "oath" to uphold the law and it is good that there are officers that take this action very seriously ! By the way ... "without" law...there is "anarchy".....which is not "acceptable" in a "civilized" society !

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Cars
City
Federal Way, WA
King County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
King County, WA
Local
Washington Cars
Federal Way, WA
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wanted Man#Swat#Felony Assault#Ap#Sheriff S Office#Federal Way And Swat
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma man charged with murdering woman with sword

Pierce County prosecutors filed charges Wednesday, accusing a Tacoma man of stabbing a woman to death with a sword in a grocery store parking lot. Adbelhakim Choubabi, 52, was charged with first-degree murder. According to court documents, at around 7:48 p.m. on April 30, Tacoma police officers responded to a...
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy