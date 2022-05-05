ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currituck, NC

Bazemore looking to connect with voters in 10-county 3rd Senate District

By Paul Nielsen
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

BARCO — Third District State Sen. Ernestine Bazemore has been traveling to a lot of new places over the past several weeks.

Bazemore, D-Bertie, is facing a Democratic primary challenge from Valerie Jordan in the May 17 primary for the newly configured 3rd Senate District, that now includes Camden and Currituck counties.

Bazemore was elected to the state Senate in 2020 and currently represents Beaufort, Bertie, Martin, Northampton, Vance and Warren counties.

But redistricting moved Beaufort and Vance to new Senate districts and pulled Gates, Hertford, Tyrrell, Camden and Currituck counties from what had been the 1st Senate District and added them to Halifax and the four other counties Bazemore represents to create a new 3rd Senate District.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, in the November general election. Hanig is running unopposed in the GOP primary in the newly drawn 3rd District.

Bazemore made a campaign stop in Currituck earlier this week to take part in a candidates forum sponsored by the Currituck Chamber of Commerce in Barco that was for candidates facing primary challenges. Jordan, of Warrenton, did not attend the event and could not be reached for this story.

Bazemore, who was a county commissioner in Bertie for six years before being elected to the state Senate, said she sees the district that stretches from the coast to the north-central part of the state as a “family.” The drive from Barco to Warren in the western-most county in the district that sits on the Virginia border is 128 miles and takes over 2½ hours to reach by car.

“It’s been stretched to 10 counties and I am trying to visit all the new counties and the ones I will still represent,” Bazemore said after Tuesday’s forum. “But it is what it is.”

Bazemore’s said her visit to Currituck and the other new counties in the district is an effort to see what issues are most important to voters. She described it as a listening tour of sorts.

“You have to go to each county and see what it is about,” Bazemore said. “I look forward to working with the citizens, seeing what their needs are and presenting (them) at the General Assembly. You have to connect with citizens in order to know their needs. If you don’t connect with your citizens how do you know what they need?”

Bazemore said one overriding issue voters seemed concerned about is better access to healthcare. She said expanding Medicaid in the state would go a long way toward increasing access.

North Carolina is one of 12 states that haven’t expanded Medicaid under the 2010 Affordable Care Act, or Obama Care. Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, supports expansion but it’s been opposed by the Republican-led Legislature.

An Associated Press report in March said 2.7 million North Carolina residents are now enrolled in Medicaid, which is a health care program for poor children and their parents and elderly low-income residents.

According to the AP, Medicaid expansion would add another 600,000 state residents to the program, covering working adults and others who otherwise would earn too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid.

“The federal government is offering billions of dollars for states to expand Medicaid,” Bazemore said. “If they are going to give you the money why not use it? We have lost so many people who had no insurance or were under insured. Each life is so important.”

While Republican lawmakers have opposed Medicaid expansion, Bazemore believes the door is not completely shut.

“The General Assembly is looking at some parts of Medicaid expansion,” Bazemore said. “I am hopeful. I’m not going to say anything bad about Republicans but I wish they were more compassionate about people. It shouldn’t be, ‘I want control.’ We need people that are compassionate about the needs of the constituents.”

Bazemore feels there needs to be less political rhetoric by both parties.

“I wish we could erase the lines of Republican and Democrat,” Bazemore said. “It’s about helping others. That is why I first ran, to help people, to be a voice for voiceless, to help counties in their need. People are crying out every day. I pray that one day Republicans and Democrats can work together.”

In her first term in the state Senate Bazemore said she found that legislators from other parts of the state are not fully aware of the needs in northeastern North Carolina. She said some legislators don’t understand the needs of rural counties regarding the need for broadband access and more access to healthcare.

“They are learning because I am telling them,” Bazemore said. “To me, the smaller the county the bigger the need. In the city, they have a hospital on every block. They don’t understand here you have to travel an hour to get to a hospital. That is something I would like to change.”

Jordan could not be reached for comment.

Elizabeth City, NC
The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

