May 5 (Reuters) - Struggling British convenience shop chain McColl’s said on Thursday it was increasingly likely that the group would be placed into administration.

The 1,100-store group, which runs McColl’s and Morrisons Daily branded convenience stores as well as Martin’s newsagents, employs about 16,000. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)