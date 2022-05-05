Roma 1 Leicester 0 (agg 2-1) LIVE RESULT: Foxes European dreams SHATTERED courtesy of Jose Mourinho’s men

LEICESTER missed out on the chance to fight for European glory as they were marginally beat by Jose Mourinho's men in the Conference League semi-final.

The Foxes fell behind to a stunning header from former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham early on in the game.

And they were unable to break down Roma's resilient defending all night.

RESULT: Roma 1-0 Leicester (Roma 2-1 on agg)

RESULT: Roma 1-0 Leicester (Roma 2-1 on agg)

BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate Roma XI: Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Oliveira, Pellegrini, Zalewski; Zaniolo, Abraham

Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Oliveira, Pellegrini, Zalewski; Zaniolo, Abraham Leicester XI: Schemichel; Perreira, Fofana, Evans, Justin; Maddison, Tielemans, Drewsbury-Hall; Lookman, Vardy, Barnes

European finals inspire passion

The much-lamented third-tier European competition has given us a semi-final this evening to be proud of.

At the final whistle the Roma players showed how much it meant to them to make it to the final this evening.

First final awaits in Albania

Rome is where the heart is

Tammy Abraham adds to the list of Chelsea players who have not had successful careers at Stamford Bridge but then blossom in Italy's capital city.

His move in the summer has reignited his career.

Abraham's performance this evening had everything....confidence, talent, composure and passion.

Who has two hands and was man of the match tonight?

All roads lead to.......Albania

Roma will play Feyenoord in the final on May 25.

Jose Mourinho will be looking to add another trophy to his impressive resume in Tirana.

Disappointing night for Leicester fans.

No doubt we will hear from Brendan Rodgers soon on how he has a 'wonderful group of players who are fantastic human beings'.

FT: Roma 1-0 Leicester (Agg: 2-1)

The referee blows his whistle.

Jose Mourinho's Roma will go to the final in Albania.

It is all over for Leicester.

Roma 1-0 Leicester - Oliveira chance!

90+4. Oliveira has a shot from distance into the bottom corner.

Schmeichel saves but cannot prevent the corner.

That is probably it now for Leicester.

Roma 1-0 Leicester - Maddison chance!

90+3. Maddison has the ball outside the box and tries to stab a shot towards goal as he is closed down.

The ball squirms wide in the wrong direction.

Leicester will be hoping they can create one more chance.

Roma 1-0 Leicester

90+2. Some of the decision here have been terribly harsh on Leicester.

Perez backheels the ball on the byline to win a corner.

The referee gives a goal kick.

Roma 1-0 Leicester

90. Maddison whips the corner in right along the six-yard box.

Smalling does brilliantly to head clear.

We are going to have five added minutes.

Roma 1-0 Leicester

88. Time is running out.

If Leicester are owed a favour by any genies, now is the time to call in such a favour.

Two minutes remaining and added time.

Abraham comes off for Shomurodov.

Roma 1-0 Leicester

86. Leicester win a corner and send everyone bar Schmeichel up.

Smalling heads it clear.

Justin is tackled and Roma given the decision for the throw-in.

Roma 1-0 Leicester

84. Abraham is feeling the fatigue also now.

He is attacking and defending like a basketball game from end to end.

You can see how much this win would mean to the striker.

Zalewski comes off for Viña.

Roma 1-0 Leicester

82. Not much time left for The Foxes.

Mourinho is well-versed in the dark arts of defending.

He can set sides out to prevent the opposition from having shots on goal despite dominating the game.

Roma 1-0 Leicester

80. The ball comes out to Maddison some distance out.

He manages to bend the ball around a wall of players.

The shot is straight at Patricio.

Leicester register their first shot on target in the 80th minute.

Roma 1-0 Leicester

78. Perez brings some urgency to Leicester's play.

They can't keep faltering in the final third.

If they do, their season ends today.

Roma 1-0 Leicester

76. Both sides seem to want to play their final hands.

Dewsbury-Hall comes off for Perez.

Zaniolo comes off for Veretout.

Roma 1-0 Leicester

74. Some of the Roma players are starting to feel the fatigue.

Ibañez gives the signal that he needs to come off.

He falls to the floor holding his hamstring.

Roma 1-0 Leicester

72. Tammy Abraham is giving it all he can defend when needed.

If Roma win this game you would struggle not to find him getting man of the match.

The Foxes are struggling for ideas.

Roma 1-0 Leicester

70. Dewsbury-Hall gets the ball around 25 yards out again.

He must have some premonition that he nets from that distance in a dream last night in the team hotel.

It troubles ball boys more than goalkeepers again.

Roma 1-0 Leicester

68. Maddison is try to find something on the edge of the box.

There is no movement offering options.

Roma are just blocking off any run.

Roma 1-0 Leicester

66. Dewsbury-Hall is keen the get the ball going forward.

Leicester are still lacking that final pass.

Abraham wins a free kick on halfway from Fofana.

Roma 1-0 Leicester

64. Roma are knocking the ball around now.

With no urgency to attack they are happy to use the space of the pitch to frustrate their opponents.

Always looking to slow play down is there is nothing in front of them.

Roma 1-0 Leicester

62. What a ball by Pellegrini out to the right.

He finds Karsdorp who looks to cut it back to Abraham.

Justin manages to block for a corner.

The resulting corner is headed over by Chris Smalling.

Roma 1-0 Leicester

60. Roma are posing more of an attacking threat now.

For a split second before they realise they have not given the ball away needlessly for some time so gladly oblige.

Leicester are playing the ball around like a side 1-0 up in a second leg of a semi-final.

They may know something we don't.

Roma 1-0 Leicester

58. Mourinho must be content at the moment.

He looks slightly less dour than normal.