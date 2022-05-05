ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal confirm official date of new home kit release and will wear it for final match of the season at home to Everton

By Anthony Chapman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46q0X1_0fU4ITy000

ARSENAL have confirmed their new home kit will go on sale later this month.

And the Gunners will wear it for the first time on the final day of the season against Everton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EU1MK_0fU4ITy000
Arsenal's new home kit goes on sale May 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nf3rK_0fU4ITy000
Players will wear the jersey on the final day against Everton

Club director Josh Kroenke made the declaration during the Arsenal Fans’ Forum at Highbury House on Tuesday.

The Gunners' new home jersey will be available for purchase from May 19.

The shirt is inspired by Arsenal’s classic top from the mid-1990s.

And it includes a polo collar, plus a lightning zig-zag design.

Arsenal fans will get their first glimpse of it on the players on May 22, when they host Everton at the Emirates.

Also discussed at the meeting were plans for safe standing, as well as the season ticket waiting list and a potential tour of Australia in 2023.

Arsenal are currently battling rivals Tottenham for the final Champions League spot in the table.

But regardless of the outcome, Kroenke believes the campaign has been a success.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

He declared: “It’s been a rollercoaster of a season. I say that with a smile on my face.

"To think back to where we were after three matches, Mikel and the team have done an amazing job stabilising the ship.

“We always knew we had a very talented young bunch that would take a little time to gel and come together.

"We’re really optimistic we can achieve the top four and Champions League qualification, which would be a great accomplishment with this young team.

“The solid foundation that Mikel has laid has really shown for the last three matches in particular when our backs were against the wall.

“I want to thank you guys for sticking with us through all the ups and downs. The support home and away has been unbelievable.

We’re really optimistic we can achieve the top four and Champions League qualification, which would be a great accomplishment with this young team.

“I hoped to see the fan base uniting behind Mikel and a young bunch. I can feel and hear a whole new level of connection that’s going on around the club.

“It makes a real difference, especially for the young players, and we all want the same thing which is to be back at the top competing for the biggest trophies.

“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us. We have plans in place to continue to strengthen the squad. Now having match day revenue back and having fans in the stadium has been great.

“We continue to provide whatever support we can for Mikel and continue to push the squad forward to achieve our goals.

“It’s really exciting to see the women’s team coming along as well. Arsenal continue to be at the forefront of that.

“It’s great to see our team pushing for the league title. We’re investing in new buildings for the women’s team, more matches to be played at the Emirates.

“A lot of positives, and I’m really excited to see in particular how we can finish our Champions League push on the men’s side. Thank you to everybody for your support.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Kroenke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Match Day#Home Kit#The Arsenal Fans Forum#Highbury House
The US Sun

Jermaine McGillvary hopes Huddersfield’s cup final can end days where he is greeted by ‘tumbleweed’

JERMAINE McGillvary knows more than most this is Huddersfield’s chance to make an impact, in his hometown as much as anywhere else. And he believes the way rugby league has clubs chasing dreams and risking it all has seen him go from playing in front of big attendances to turning up to tumbleweed – 6,000 crowds and having the John Smith’s Stadium roughly a quarter full are considered good.
RUGBY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
421K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy