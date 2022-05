SUPERIOR, Wis. – Saturday is the start of Wisconsin’s inland waters fishing season for this year. Retailers across the Badger State are helping to sell licenses, which includes Northwest Outlet in Superior. “We’ve been selling a lot of licenses lately,” says Scott Miller. “There are a lot of people that are ready to be done with winter if the weather ever decides to turn around, but it looks like we might be heading in the right direction and get out there this weekend and do some fishing if they can find some soft water.”

