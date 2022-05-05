ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flatwoods, KY

Greenup County man charged with multiple counts of child sexual exploitation

By Matthew Duckworth
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01WUlX_0fU4HvS100

FLATWOODS, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) have arrested Skyler Allen Mullins, 21, on multiple charges related to child sexual exploitation.

An undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation was prompted when Mullins was found distributing sexually explicit images across the internet.

The investigation lead to a search warrant being executed in Flatwoods on Wednesday.

Mullins was promptly located, interviewed, and arrested as a result of the investigation.

According to KSP, Mullins has been charged with 18 counts of possessing content portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance and one count of distributing content of a minor under the age of 12 participating in a sexual performance.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

Mullins was lodged at the Greenup County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenup County, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
County
Greenup County, KY
Flatwoods, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Flatwoods, KY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Exploitation#Violent Crime#Ksp#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 56 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 56

FOX 56

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy