Greenup County man charged with multiple counts of child sexual exploitation

FLATWOODS, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) have arrested Skyler Allen Mullins, 21, on multiple charges related to child sexual exploitation.

An undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation was prompted when Mullins was found distributing sexually explicit images across the internet.

The investigation lead to a search warrant being executed in Flatwoods on Wednesday.

Mullins was promptly located, interviewed, and arrested as a result of the investigation.

According to KSP, Mullins has been charged with 18 counts of possessing content portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance and one count of distributing content of a minor under the age of 12 participating in a sexual performance.

Mullins was lodged at the Greenup County Detention Center.

