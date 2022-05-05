ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Chris Mueller returns to MLS, joining Chicago Fire from Hibernian

By Chris Smith
90min
90min
 3 days ago

Chris Mueller has returned to MLS, joining the Chicago Fire from Scottish Premiership side...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashlyn Harris
Person
Chris Mueller
Person
Jairo Torres
Person
Ali Krieger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Superdraft#Scottish Premiership#Hibs#Football Americana#Gam#Chicago Fire Fc#Arbroath
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Podcast
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

536
Followers
3K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy