ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mower County, MN

Guns Missing from Winona Vehicle Recovered in Mower County

winonaradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KWNO)-Winona Police are investigating the possible theft of three firearms from a Winona-based vehicle that was recovered in Mower County. Officers took a report from a Winona resident...

winonaradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Body of missing Wisconsin girl found

A 10-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin was found dead Monday morning, and police are ruling her death a homicide. The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was discovered close to a walking trail near her aunt’s home and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Mower County, MN
Crime & Safety
Winona, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Mower County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Firearms#Winona Vehicle Recovered#Kwno#Winona Police
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

2 from Park Rapids killed in head-on crash

Two former students of Park Rapids High School in Minnesota were killed when their vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle in central Michigan. Authorities say the accident occurred on US Highway 131 in Aetna Township just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies say Dwayne Johnson and Kian Scott of...
PARK RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘You Know Who I Am, Right?’: Bodycam Video Shows Officer Pull Phone From Hand Of Daunte Wright’s Mother

Originally published on May 5 BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Bodycam footage has been released of a police encounter with the mother of Daunte Wright, the Black driver fatally shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer last year. Katie Wright says she was assaulted Wednesday night by an officer in the city where her son was killed. According to the activist group Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, Katie Wright was recording a police interaction on Facebook Live. The video shows her recording several officers involved in an apparent traffic stop on southbound Highway 252, broadcasting the scene from across the median. At...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy