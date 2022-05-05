ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Know Him? Man Wanted For Making Threats At Stamford Store, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
Know him? Stamford Police want to know. Photo Credit: Stamford Police Department

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for assistance identifying a man who made threats at a convenience store.

The incident took place in April at a convenience store in Stamford.

The suspect is described as being a Black male, approximately 30 years old, 5-foot-6 with an average build, a black mustache, and a beard, said the Stamford Police.

An investigator can be reached at 203-977-4417.

The public can also submit a confidential text tip to Tip411. Anyone with a cell phone can send an anonymous tip to the Stamford Police Department by texting the word StamfordPD and the tip information to 847411 (tip411).

