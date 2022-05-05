Know Him? Man Wanted For Making Threats At Stamford Store, Police Say

Know him? Stamford Police want to know. Photo Credit: Stamford Police Department

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for assistance identifying a man who made threats at a convenience store.

The incident took place in April at a convenience store in Stamford.

The suspect is described as being a Black male, approximately 30 years old, 5-foot-6 with an average build, a black mustache, and a beard, said the Stamford Police.

An investigator can be reached at 203-977-4417.

The public can also submit a confidential text tip to Tip411. Anyone with a cell phone can send an anonymous tip to the Stamford Police Department by texting the word StamfordPD and the tip information to 847411 (tip411).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.