Ellington, CT

Richard Dabate Takes Stand in Murder Trial

NBC Connecticut
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Dabate took the stand Thursday in the murder trial against him. Dabate is accused of killing his wife, Connie, in their Ellington home on December 23, 2015. He has maintained his innocence from the beginning and told police a masked intruder shot Connie...

