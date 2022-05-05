ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Uptick in Omaha metro area COVID-19 cases

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u62Gd_0fU4GETP00

In its twice-weekly email, the Douglas County Health Department reported on Thursday that 240 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since the most recent report on Monday. The Health Department has not received any new confirmed COVID-19-related death certificates since Monday.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Wednesday:

  • There were 52 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 and two of them were pediatric cases.
    • Twelve were receiving ICU-level care.
    • Three individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.
  • Medical and surgical beds were at an 84% occupancy rate with 236 staffed beds available.
  • Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 82% rate with 55 staffed beds available.
  • Pediatric ICU beds were at 86% of capacity with 19 beds available.
  • There were four additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) and all were adults.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 150,694. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,112.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 5

Related
98.1 KHAK

These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Iowa

It seems like everything has a list these days, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

The Associated Press has updated its exclusive 2018 dataset on hazard levels, condition ratings, inspections and emergency action plans for dams in the United States. With that, our digital center has created maps and searchable databases for our readers to look at the condition of more than 2,000 dams throughout the country including those in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Douglas County COVID-19 update May 5, 2022

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in some parts of the world, including the United States. Lincoln's mayor is working from home after testing positive for COVID-19. COVID-19 update May 2, 2022. Updated: May. 2, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. New cases and hospital numbers are in a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska Health
City
Dodge, NE
Omaha, NE
Coronavirus
Omaha, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
State
Washington State
Douglas County, NE
Health
City
Washington, NE
County
Douglas County, NE
Douglas County, NE
Government
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Death Certificates#The Health Department#Council Bluffs#Dchd
WOWT

Nebraska officials end alert about missing man with dementia

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE: The Nebraska State Patrol reported Wednesday morning that Marvin Bures was found safe. The Nebraska State Patrol has reported an 82-year-old man missing Tuesday night. It’s reported Marvin Bures was last seen near Odell, Nebraska which is south of Beatrice around 4:30 p.m. driving a...
NEBRASKA STATE
KIMT

100 mph chase sends Iowa woman to prison

HAMPTON, Iowa – A woman caught driving 100 miles per hour is going to prison. Mina Annabeth Youngbear, 26 of Toledo, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars for pleading guilty to eluding and driving while barred. Law enforcement says Youngbear was spotted driving a vehicle...
HAMPTON, IA
KCAU 9 News

Big cat caught on cougar cam in Iowa… again

"We've had several reports this winter of a mountain lion in Webster County," said Evelsizer. "As that area and this part of Dallas County are connected by the Des Moines River valley, this would suggest that one animal has been using the corridor for cover and food this winter."
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Based Grocery Store Inching Closer To 500 Layoffs

An Iowa-based grocery store chain is inching closer to an unprecedented number of layoffs and demotions this week. Hy-Vee officials announced on Friday that they would be having yet another round of major layoffs within the company, according to reports. The major retailer laid off 57 corporate employees from their...
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Iowa men arrested in Illinois for meth possession

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of two Iowa men for meth possession. According to a news release, on Thursday, May 5th, at about 12:09 AM, a Hancock County Deputy stopped a vehicle at the intersection of 10th and Oak Street in Hamilton, IL.
HAMILTON, IL
98.1 KHAK

Another Mountain Lion Sighting Near Des Moines This Week [PHOTOS]

In February of this year, WHO13 in Des Moines reported a mountain lion sighting in Dallas County, which the DNR confirmed. It's believed that the creature was captured for the second time on a trail camera in central Iowa this week. Though it is speculation, there isn't a population of cougars resident to the state, so it may very well be the same big cat.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

When Can You Legally Turn Left on a Red Light in Iowa?

It's painful to roll up to an intersection where you know you have to turn left, just to miss the green light. Having to turn left and wait for the light to change seems to take forever. I'm not sure what's worse, waiting for the arrow to turn green, or waiting for a train. Both are equally unbearable. Can you tell I'm impatient?
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Lincoln man shot by Beatrice officer has died

He's added more than 120 other muscle cars to his collection and it's right here in Omaha. 6 On Your Side: New funds available for COVID-19 impacted renters. The first two rounds of federal COVID cash for rental assistance topped 35 million dollars impacting more than $82,000 people across the metro.
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy