Uptick in Omaha metro area COVID-19 cases

In its twice-weekly email, the Douglas County Health Department reported on Thursday that 240 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since the most recent report on Monday. The Health Department has not received any new confirmed COVID-19-related death certificates since Monday.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Wednesday:

There were 52 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 and two of them were pediatric cases.

Twelve were receiving ICU-level care. Three individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Medical and surgical beds were at an 84% occupancy rate with 236 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 82% rate with 55 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 86% of capacity with 19 beds available.

There were four additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) and all were adults.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 150,694. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,112.

