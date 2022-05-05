ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Official: NY woman killed in train incident at Stamford station

By Peter Yankowski
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAMFORD — A New York resident was killed early Thursday after she was struck by a train at the Stamford train station, a Metropolitan Transit Authority...

News 12

‘It’s heartbreaking.’ Single mom dies after fall from Stamford train platform; fundraiser started for kids

Jaxson is 10 months old and will never know his mother. He's too young to remember the fall that took her life. Jessica Perez, 34, of Stamford, was at the city train station with Jaxson in his stroller last Tuesday afternoon when they fell from the platform onto the tracks. The single mom was rushed to Stamford Hospital with serious injuries and died a few days later.
STAMFORD, CT
CBS New York

Conn. boy, 6, released from hospital after being burned

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- A 6-year-old Connecticut boy who suffered burns to his face and leg has been released from the hospital.Dominick Krankall is happy to have his bandages off.Police are still investigating the exact cause of the burns. They have some security camera footage from outside they're looking at.They say up to four unattended children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire in Bridgeport on April 24.READ MORE: Police: Connecticut 6-year-old suffers burns on face and leg after kids seen playing with gasolineDominick, his brother and two neighbors were playing together. Both families have different accounts of what happened.Dominick suffered second- and third-degree burns. He's grateful for the support as he heals."What do you want people to know about how you're feeling? How are you feeling today?" CBS2's Alice Gainer asked Dominick."Good," Dominick said."What was it like in the hospital with the nurses and the doctors?" Gainer asked."Uh, stressful," Dominick said."And what have you been doing since you got home?" Gainer asked."Uh... sleeping," Dominick said.More than half a million dollars has been raised for Dominick as he recovers.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Beach Radio

Woman raped by 3 men who met her at Manalapan, NJ bar, cops say

Three men, each 24 years old, are accused of repeatedly raping a woman, not long after they met her at a bar in Monmouth County this month. Andrew J. Gallucci, of Marlboro, Richard S. Gathy, of Manalapan, and Ronald W. Hondo, of Monroe Township have each been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and third-degree criminal restraint, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NY1

18-year-old-girl found shot in head in Brooklyn lobby: NYPD

A teenager is in critical condition after she was found shot in the head, lying unconscious in the lobby of a Brooklyn building, according to police. Police say the 18-year-old girl was discovered around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at 1550 Sterling Place in Crown Heights. She was rushed to Kings...
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn residents had crack, ecstasy, $3K in cash in car upstate: police

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two New York City residents were arrested upstate after they were found in possession of drugs, weapons and a significant amount of cash at a traffic stop, police said. The Massena Police Department on Friday arrested 34-year-old Jerrell D. Hewitt and 20-year-old Zimmah Wellington, both from Brooklyn, following a traffic stop […]
MASSENA, NY

