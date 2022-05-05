ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

'Wonderful' mother-of-two, 36, died from first dose of Covid Pfizer vaccine she had taken 11 days before, inquest hears

By Stewart Carr For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A family listened in shock today as a pathologist revealed his belief that a mother-of-two died of rare complications from the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination.

A post-mortem examination on the body of Dawn Wooldridge, 36, had previously proved inconclusive.

But today, an inquest heard that the unexpected death, which happened 11 days after Mrs Wooldridge's first Covid jab, was likely caused as a result of the vaccination.

Mrs Wooldridge was found dead in her home by her brother in June last year, after she failed to collect her five-year-old son from school that day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n2sJg_0fU4Fpej00
Dawn Wooldridge (right), 36, pictured with her husband Ashley. Mrs Wooldridge died on June 15 last year - 11 days after having her first Pfizer vaccine

The family, including her husband, her brother and sister-in-law, and her step-parents attended the inquest in Reading.

In a statement, Mrs Wooldridge's husband Ashley said: 'We met on holiday in Turkey and we have been married for seven years this year.

'We had our son nearly six years ago and our daughter just two years ago.

'When they are old enough, I want to have enough of an explanation about how their mum died. The only thing that happened when Dawn died, was that she had her Covid jab before her death.'

The hearing heard how Mrs Wooldridge's final day had began completely normal.

She had dropped her son off at school in the morning, visited a friend for coffee and had spoken to her mother over the phone in the afternoon.

The coroner said that Mrs Wooldridge's medical records confirmed she received her first Covid-19 jab on June 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mO7Mw_0fU4Fpej00
Mrs Wooldridge's husband Ashley(pictured together)  said he wanted to give his two children an explanation of why their mother died

Dr Sukhvinder Ghataura stated that the postmortem showed showed Mrs Wooldridge had been healthy at the time of her death and the toxicology report had found no signs of alcohol or drugs in her system at the time.

The only points noted were inflammation of the heart, fluid in her lungs alongside a small clot on her lungs. These, alongside menstrual irregularity and complaints of pain in her jaw and arm in the days after the vaccine - the pathologist suggested, were linked to myocarditis.

He told the coroner: 'On the balance of probabilities, she had vaccine-related problems. There is nothing else for me to hang my hat on. It is the most likely reason, in my conclusion. It is more than likely Dawn died in response to the Covid jab.'

Husband Ashley was visibly shocked in the coroner's room by the change in the pathologist's perspective.

Speaking on his behalf, Dawn's brother Stuart Lynch asked the pathologist: 'Do you think she would still be alive if she hadn't had the vaccine?'

Dr Ghataura responded: 'It's a difficult question but I would say yes. I wish to pass on my condolences to Dawn's family.'

Concluding the inquest, assistant Coroner Alison McCormick said: 'Dawn was a 36-year-old married lady. Her husband Ashley and her members of her family are here today as a testament to the woman she was.

'She was a full-time mum. She had no significant medical history and was not on any medication when she died. She had her first Pfizer vaccine on June 4, 2021, and evidence after that shows her periods became irregular.

'She also reported pains in her arm and her jaw. June 15, 2021, was a normal day for her. There is no evidence she was ill that day.

'She walked her son to school in the morning and went to get coffee with a friend. That afternoon she had a 15-20 minute phone call with her mum.

'She didn't however pick her son up from school. Her brother went to the house where he saw her face-down, collapsed on the floor. She had been on the toilet prior to her collapse.

'With the help of a local builder he gained access to the house, and a defibrillator was used. Police and paramedics attended quickly, but despite their efforts no life-saving opportunities were available and she passed away at her home address on that day.

'Subsequent to her death, a toxicology and post-mortem examination were undertaken and initially, Dr Ghataura said he was unable to provide a cause for Dawn's death, stating the post-mortem findings were 'unascertained.'

'Today I heard from Dr Ghataura and during the course of the evidence he expressed a change of view that in the balance of probabilities, it is more likely than not she died from acute myocarditis due to her recent Covid-19 immunisation.

'I give the narrative conclusion that her death was caused by acute myocarditis, due to recent Covid-19 immunisation. Ashley, you will have something to say to your children to explain why their mother died so tragically.'

Comments / 315

Jonathan Warren
3d ago

I am still trying to figure out why it keeps getting called a vaccine. Aren't vaccines supposed to prevent you from getting a disease or sickness and a therapeutic makes the virus less deadly. There are other therapeutics out there that help when used at the beginning of knowing you are sick, like chemo. But people want to dispute them. we also need to let our immune systems get stronger to help curb some of these illnesses. Yea I know, but what about those with autoimmune disease. I am not a doctor but I do believe that is passed down through genetics just like alot of diseases, that is why they always want to know your medical history so they can look for genetic hande downs. All in all these are my opinions and if you didn't like what I had to say about it don't read it and keep trolling.

Reply(85)
92
Tiredofyourignorance
2d ago

If she had relied on natural immunity, her chances of death were 0.03%. Doesn't really seem like the shot is worth it. People need to stop bullying others into this experiment.

Reply(1)
48
Bobby Jones
2d ago

my daughter now has a heart condition because of this Frankin Shot. She was told she needed to get this and was one year away from her Physical Therapist goal. Now she can only work one day a week and has had to quit school. This has changed her life forever. pray for Rebecca. at 28 years old she is now suicidally depressed 😔

Reply(6)
19
Related
The Independent

Families of people who died after taking Covid vaccine ‘ignored’ as zero compensation payouts made

Families with loved ones who died or suffered severe side effects after receiving the Covid vaccine say they are being “ignored”.More than 1,200 claims have been made to the Vaccines Damages Payment Scheme (VDPS), which entitles successful applicants to up to £120,000 if a causal link between vaccination and severe reaction, culminating in injury or death, is proven.But to date, the government is yet to pay out any form of compensation for affected individuals.Some applicants have been waiting nearly a year, despite families having medical certificates confirming that vaccination was responsible for the death of their loved ones.The government says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 69, sues travel firm after he was diagnosed with rare Guillain-Barre syndrome leaving him unable to walk after contracting E.coli on Cyprus holiday

A former fireman who was left struggling to walk after he caught a rare disease which attacked his nervous system following a trip to Cyprus has launched legal action against his travel operator. Father-of-two Charles Jackson, 69, said that he suffered from diarrhoea and fatigue during the getaway with his...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Woman 'bangs on her coffin lid' as she's about to be buried at her own FUNERAL: Shocked relatives take her to hospital where she is declared ALIVE... only to die hours later

A woman's funeral in Peru was interrupted when the woman herself started banging on the lid of the coffin to say she was still alive. In a shocking twist to a tragic day, stunned relatives carrying the coffin of Rosa Isabel Cespede Callaca, 36, opened it and found their relative with her eyes open looking at them.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Inquest#Drugs#Uk#Covid Pfizer
Daily Mail

Law student, 20, who was told by doctors her 'heartburn' was from boozing too much is diagnosed with incurable cancer

A uni student was horrified to discover her heartburn that doctors told her was from boozing too much was actually 'incurable' cancer. Georgia Ford, 20, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, said she developed a 'choking' cough last April and sickness soon after, but a GP just put this down to the amount of alcohol she was drinking and prescribed her stomach-lining tablets.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Fort Worth

31-year-old health care worker, vaccinated with three Covid-19 vaccine doses, got infected with Omicron less than three weeks after her first Covid-19 infection; her case to be presented by researchers

Months after the winter wave, America keeps low and steady Covid-19 numbers despite the fact that most of the well-known pandemic measures were lifted and people are slowly getting back to leaving their lives like the pre-pandemic period. According to the Covid-19 tracker provided by the New York Times, on Saturday, April 22, the country added a total of 69,897 cases which is higher compared to the 14-day average (46,490 cases), but still considered low and not dangerous.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Long Beach Tribune

Young mother and father, who admitted that they would forget to feed their son if he was not crying, are arrested for starving the baby to death even though he was born healthy and had no other medical issues

Being a parent is not an easy task and especially young parents-to-be should be very well aware of everything that comes with a having baby. Many sleepless nights and a lot of dedicated time and effort are just few of the things young man and woman were apparently not ready for after their 3-month-old baby was found dead at their home and they are now accused of his death.
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Mother didn't know she was pregnant until she spotted her son's tiny arm in a hospital toilet bowl: 23-year-old says she thought her excruciating stomach ache was just constipation

A student who had no idea she was even pregnant until she gave birth in a hospital toilet after being admitted with stomach pains has welcomed her 'miracle' baby. Lalene Malik was rushed to A&E at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow, London, by her family after suffering an excruciating stomach ache at home in Greenford, west London, on March 26.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Woman's heartbreaking farewell to her best friend who died two weeks after she was a pillion passenger in a motorbike accident that also claimed her father on his 60th birthday

The best friend of a teenager killed when she and her father went on a motorbike joyride for his birthday has shared a heartbreaking tribute to the 'beautiful soul'. Alan, 60, and Hannah Atherton, 19, were out on a ride for his 60th on April 18 when they collided with a silver sedan on the Bruce Highway, south of Mackay, in northern Queensland at about 10.30am.
ACCIDENTS
Shreveport Magazine

Mother thought her 7-year-old daughter had flu after she was sick for months and was dramatically losing weight before doctors discovered she was suffering from a rare brain disease

The unfortunate mother said she initially thought her young daughter had flu. The mom said her 7-year-old daughter was sick for months and began losing weight before doctors discovered that the girl was was suffering from a rare brain disease. The mom said she was concerned about her daughter’s symptoms, who was sick for months and was dramatically losing weight, but never thought a life-threatening disease would be the cause. Now, the mother fears the worst each time her young daughter gets a headache.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

355K+
Followers
36K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy