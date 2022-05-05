ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Takeaways from spring football in Dallas-Fort Worth

By Sam Spiegelman about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSjWk_0fU4FJqp00

DALLAS — It’s already football season in the Lone Star State.

High school programs got going on their quests to prep for the 2022 football season and begin the march toward AT&T Stadium in December. On3 National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman visited a handful of schools in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Among the recruits covered included Corian Gipson, Kyson Brown, Johntay Cook, Mario Buford, Caimon Mathis, Javien Toviano, Jeremy Jackson Jr., Calvin Simpson Hunt, Malik Muhammad, Brione Brooks, Jayvon Thomas, Markis Deal, Noble Johnson, Tre Williams, Caleb Mitchell Irving and Sawyer Anderson.

Here are some thoughts and observations from the week.

Simpson Hunt, Jackson provide firepower to Waxahachie

Calvin Simpson Hunt is on his way to becoming a more recognizable name for recruiting fans as colleges stop by Waxahachie (Texas) to see the prolific, speedy defensive back. The 6-foot, 187-pounder is not only well-built and visibly explosive in his movements, the No. 13-rated cornerback on On3 also recorded electric times this spring on the track, including a 10.67 in the 100-meter and 22.77 in the 200-meter.

Simpson Hunt is an early Texas Tech pledge, but there’s a sense that the Red Raiders, who were first to offer and heavily recruit the speedy cornerback, are a place-filler this spring. The four-star will visit LSU this weekend and recently added Notre Dame and Texas offers. Stanford is also a team heavily involved.

On3 is also high on fellow Waxahachie defender Jeremy Jackson Jr. — and for good reason. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is one of the early standout EDGE rushers in-state in next year’s cycle along with Duncanville four-star Colin Simmons and Allen four-star Zina Umeozulu. Jackson has an explosive first step, fantastic reach and is persistent in his pursuit. With more experience and time to add to his frame, Jackson boasts massive upside.

Texas Tech, UTSA, Houston and Boston College have offered this spring.

Toviano gains new perspective

Javien Toviano, the No. 29 player in the country on the On3 Consensus, has his pick of schools. The Arlington (Texas) Martin standout went into this spring with an eagerness to explore more options and as the calendar flips to May Toviano is entering the next phase of his recruitment with new perspective.

The four-star do-it-all defensive back made visits back to Texas and Texas A&M, two stalwarts in his recruitment since the start. Toviano also explored out-of-state SEC programs like LSU and Georgia, which also checked some boxes. He’ll be back in Athens for an official visit in June and certainly giving more thought to playing outside of Texas.

Michigan and Oregon are also trending for official visits and both USC and Ohio State remain heavily in the mix for Toviano, who is resolute to see more schools and take his time with a decision.

New RPM picks

I’ve logged a handful of On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine picks for top-50 recruits Markis Deal, Malik Muhammad and Johntay Cook — all to in-state programs — as well as a pick for three-star DeSoto (Texas) cornerback Caimon Mathis elsewhere in the SEC.

Johnson is the trendy WR right now

Noble Johnson visited Louisville last weekend and stopped by TCU upon his return home. LSU, Michigan and Ole Miss are in line for visits in the near future after schools stopped through Northeast Dallas to see the next talented receiver from Rockwall (Texas) High.

Johnson, a towering 6-foot-3, has swollen up to 190 pounds this spring and is a stock-up candidate. He has natural hands and with his frame and ability to cut in the open field, is a threat after the catch. Additionally, Johnson boasts a wide catch radius and flashed making catches in the middle of the schools. He’s also a difference-maker blocking on the outside.

Williams, Anderson among champs garnering buzz

Dallas (Texas) Parish is aiming to make another run at state and has some talented pieces back to do it. Headlining the group is another stock-up candidate in linebacker Tre Williams, who has garnered several Big Ten and Pac-12 offers since the end of his junior campaign. The Stanford legacy recently took a West Coast swing and is likely to get back there in the summer.

Williams, who is up to 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, is also garnering some SEC buzz, which sources say could impact his recruitment. Schools like Georgia have watched Williams work out and could bring him to campus this summer for further evaluation.

On300 defensive lineman Caleb Mitchell Irving has kept his focus on a trio of in-state stalwarts as TCU, Texas and Texas A&M all remain in pursuit. Mitchell Irving visited both TCU and Texas this spring and the Aggies are in line for a visit. There’s a sense that Mitchell Irving doesn’t leave Texas and possibly the Metroplex.

Colleges have also been buzzing about Sawyer Anderson, who took over for Preston Stone (SMU) as Parish’s quarterback last year. N.C. State, Boston College and Texas all stopped by in April to see Anderson throw, and one college source suggested that Anderson has just as much potential as his predecessor. Ole Miss is another team to watch here.

Lancaster has speed at skill positions

Lancaster (Texas) is a powerhouse not only for football but also for track and field. It’s meshing together very well during football install this spring.

Class of 2023 running back Kyson Brown has already landed an offer from SMU, which has built a strong foundation with the 5-foot-11, 200-pounder. Brown posted impressive marks in the 100-meter (10.95) and 200-meter (21.7) this spring and is also competing on the 4×2 relay team, and Missouri recently became the first Power 5 team to extend an offer.

There’s a strong likelihood the Tigers won’t be the last either. Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Baylor and Indiana are among the Power 5 teams to take notice of Brown this spring.

The 2024 crop is highlighted by top-50 rising junior Corian Gipson, the No. 3-rated safety on On3. Over the past week, Gipson procured offers from LSU, Alabama, Florida State and Ohio State. He recently stopped by Texas, TCU, Arkansas and Baylor.

LSU and Alabama are likely visit destinations this summer and Texas, Baylor and Arkansas have established themselves as major players for Gipson, who has drawn college coaches in with not only his speed but size (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) and position versatility in the secondary.

Talent piling up for South Oak Cliff

The Mecca is loaded with returning talent from last year’s historical state championship-winning squad. Here are some quick-hitters from Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff’s spring practice:

  • Billy Walton has swollen up to between 225 and 230 pounds with a quick first step off the edge. He’s a force against the run, but with added size on his frame paired with his length and motor has the traits to have a big season. Landing with Derek Mason at Oklahoma State is a perfect match.
  • Brione Ramsey-Brooks has the size (6-foot-5, 370 pounds) and tenacity offensive line coaches covet and Oregon‘s early offer got the ball rolling. TCU is also a team trending early on and the Longhorns may not wait long to join the mix.
  • Randy Reece is dealing with a tweaked ankle this spring but still managed to flash as South Oak Cliff’s WR1 on Day 2. He’s fast enough to get by defenders downfield and is dynamic with the ball in space. He should shine this fall.
  • Alabama offered On300 cornerback Jayvon Thomas last week as the Texas A&M commitment rocked LSU gloves during practice. Nonetheless, Thomas is locked in with the Aggies.

New players, underclassmen on the radar

  • Dallas (Texas) Parish 2025 offensive tackle Aquarion Byers checks in at 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds on the tail end of his freshman season. Byers certainly has the frame to play tackle on Sundays and is a big man at a priority position to watch develop.
  • Garland (Texas) Naaman Forest also has a 2025 tackle in Reggie Wilson. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder has a massive frame and will see action on both lines this season like his teammate, Markis Deal.
  • Another Arlington (Texas) Martin defender to watch is Mikel Davis, who checks in at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds and is competing to replace Stanford freshman RJ Cooper off the edge.
  • Quintero Jones is another 2023 receiver to monitor at Rockwall (Texas). The 6-foot-2, 200-pound pass-catcher has a big build and impressed during drill work. He could catch more eyes during camp season.
  • Lancaster (Texas) has speed in groves, including 2024 scatback T’Erick Martin, who’ll also see action in the slot and as a returner. Martin will share a backfield with 2024 running back Kewan Lacy, a 6-foot bruiser with track speed. After time away in Nebraska, Dallas-area native and 2024 defensive back Maurice Sherrod is another member of the secondary to watch along with Gerald Lacy. Linebackers Ronald Warren and Noah Boulieu will both play Saturdays. Warren just added a Boston College offer and Boulieu has strong Group of 5 interest.
  • Other rising seniors drawing looks at Waxahachie (Texas) include Co-District Defensive Player of the Year linebacker LaMarkus Reed; athlete Greg Hatley, who has 10.92 speed; RB Jayden Becks, a three-sport athlete who clocked an 11-second 100-meter this spring and fellow backfield mate Iverson Young, who has amassed 2,100 yards 22 touchdowns the last two seasons. Other underclassmen include2024 EDGE Gerren Mason and 2025 OL Gavin Ford.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former OU football player murdered in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
DALLAS, TX
WacoTrib.com

Texas High School Football Hall of Fame: Colt McCoy's small-town roots anchored his work ethic

It’s completely possible to make it big even when you come from the smallest of towns. Hometowns don’t get much more humble than Tuscola, Texas, where Colt McCoy grew up. The town, which is located some 20 miles south of Abilene, has a population of just over 700 people. There’s a post office and a convenience store and a few other businesses. Of course, Tuscola is also home to Jim Ned High School, where McCoy’s fire for the game of football was forged.
TUSCOLA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Michigan State
Local
Texas Football
City
Spring, TX
City
Dallas, TX
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
State
Arkansas State
Local
Texas Education
State
Nebraska State
Dallas, TX
Football
City
Rockwall, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Duncanville, TX
Dallas, TX
Education
Dallas, TX
Sports
State
Georgia State
On3.com

Oregon's Offseason Outlook Ahead of 2022 Matchup with Georgia

It's time to introduce another series, this one which we'll stretch out over the course of several weeks with a couple of stories each week previewing Georgia's Power Five opponents for the 2022 regular season. The Bulldogs ran the table last year in the regular season before suffering their first loss in the SEC Championship Game and bouncing back in a big way to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. They'll obviously look to do that once again starting the season off as one of the top ranked teams in the country. However, Kirby Smart will want to take it one step at a time. That starts September 3rd with Oregon, and continues all the way through November, capping things off with the traditional rivalry weekend date with Georgia Tech. So, without further ado, the DawgsHQ look ahead at Georgia's 2022 schedule, starting today with the Oregon Ducks.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Track And Field#Dallas Fort Worth#American Football#Highschoolsports#Texas Tech#The Red Raiders
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Dallas, Texas

"If people say I'm doing something crazy, that's usually a good sign." If you like the above statement, you have to know more about Andrew Beal, the mathematics enthusiast who developed a complex mathematical problem and offered $1 million to anyone who could solve it.
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

Kentucky lands commitment from Calipari legacy recruit Adou Thiero

Adou Thiero, a 6-foot-5 combo guard out of Leetsdale (Pa.) Quaker Valley has committed to Kentucky basketball for the class of 2022, he tells On3. “I chose (Kentucky) because Coach Cal gets people to the league and I’ve known him for a while so I know he wants what’s best for me,” Thiero said to On3. “They also have a sports science center to help prevent injuries and I just think going there and trusting the process, I will be the best player I can be.”
LEXINGTON, KY
Blogging The Boys

Texas two step: Dallas mayor suggests AFC team should share DFW with the Cowboys

A cowboy walks into a bar and says, “this town ain’t big enough for the two of us”. No, this isn’t the start of some western, and the cowboy in question could actually be Dallas Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones. The town is Dallas, about to become the third largest US metro surpassing Chicago. As Dallas joins the likes of Los Angeles and New York, there’s one thing noticeably missing from the third most-populated city in the football-crazed state of Texas.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
On3.com

SOCIAL SLANT: Reaction to Creed Whittemore's commitment to Florida

On Saturday, the Florida Gators added two commitments with four-star offensive lineman Knijeah Harris and three-star athlete Creed Whittemore. On March 17, Billy Napier decided there was no more time to wait, and gave the green light to Whittemore after hosting him at a Gators’ spring practice. Weeks later, the three-star athlete chose the Gators over UCF, Miami, Michigan and Mississippi State.
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

Report: LSU transfer guard Xavier Pinson cuts list again

Former LSU basketball guard Xavier Pinson, who transferred from Missouri last season, has cut his shortlist to three schools, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and New Mexico State all remain in contention for the high-profile target who is on the market again. Xavier Pinson...
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Newsstand: Notre Dame adds fourth top-300 defensive line commit in 2023 class

The list should in no way be treated as final, but it’s looking pretty good for Notre Dame. On Saturday, the Irish picked up a commitment from 2023 four-star defensive lineman Devan Houstan. The 6-5, 270-pound prospect out of Hagerstown (Md.) St. James made the announcement alongside his parents and joined an Irish defensive line group with three other commits ranked in the 2023 On300: EDGE Keon Keeley and linemen Boubacar Traore and Brenan Vernon.
SOUTH BEND, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
45K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy