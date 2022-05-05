Takeaways from spring football in Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS — It’s already football season in the Lone Star State.

High school programs got going on their quests to prep for the 2022 football season and begin the march toward AT&T Stadium in December. On3 National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman visited a handful of schools in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Among the recruits covered included Corian Gipson, Kyson Brown, Johntay Cook, Mario Buford, Caimon Mathis, Javien Toviano, Jeremy Jackson Jr., Calvin Simpson Hunt, Malik Muhammad, Brione Brooks, Jayvon Thomas, Markis Deal, Noble Johnson, Tre Williams, Caleb Mitchell Irving and Sawyer Anderson.

Here are some thoughts and observations from the week.

Simpson Hunt, Jackson provide firepower to Waxahachie

Calvin Simpson Hunt is on his way to becoming a more recognizable name for recruiting fans as colleges stop by Waxahachie (Texas) to see the prolific, speedy defensive back. The 6-foot, 187-pounder is not only well-built and visibly explosive in his movements, the No. 13-rated cornerback on On3 also recorded electric times this spring on the track, including a 10.67 in the 100-meter and 22.77 in the 200-meter.

Simpson Hunt is an early Texas Tech pledge, but there’s a sense that the Red Raiders, who were first to offer and heavily recruit the speedy cornerback, are a place-filler this spring. The four-star will visit LSU this weekend and recently added Notre Dame and Texas offers. Stanford is also a team heavily involved.

On3 is also high on fellow Waxahachie defender Jeremy Jackson Jr. — and for good reason. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is one of the early standout EDGE rushers in-state in next year’s cycle along with Duncanville four-star Colin Simmons and Allen four-star Zina Umeozulu. Jackson has an explosive first step, fantastic reach and is persistent in his pursuit. With more experience and time to add to his frame, Jackson boasts massive upside.

Texas Tech, UTSA, Houston and Boston College have offered this spring.

Toviano gains new perspective

Javien Toviano, the No. 29 player in the country on the On3 Consensus, has his pick of schools. The Arlington (Texas) Martin standout went into this spring with an eagerness to explore more options and as the calendar flips to May Toviano is entering the next phase of his recruitment with new perspective.

The four-star do-it-all defensive back made visits back to Texas and Texas A&M, two stalwarts in his recruitment since the start. Toviano also explored out-of-state SEC programs like LSU and Georgia, which also checked some boxes. He’ll be back in Athens for an official visit in June and certainly giving more thought to playing outside of Texas.

Michigan and Oregon are also trending for official visits and both USC and Ohio State remain heavily in the mix for Toviano, who is resolute to see more schools and take his time with a decision.

New RPM picks

I’ve logged a handful of On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine picks for top-50 recruits Markis Deal, Malik Muhammad and Johntay Cook — all to in-state programs — as well as a pick for three-star DeSoto (Texas) cornerback Caimon Mathis elsewhere in the SEC.

Johnson is the trendy WR right now

Noble Johnson visited Louisville last weekend and stopped by TCU upon his return home. LSU, Michigan and Ole Miss are in line for visits in the near future after schools stopped through Northeast Dallas to see the next talented receiver from Rockwall (Texas) High.

Johnson, a towering 6-foot-3, has swollen up to 190 pounds this spring and is a stock-up candidate. He has natural hands and with his frame and ability to cut in the open field, is a threat after the catch. Additionally, Johnson boasts a wide catch radius and flashed making catches in the middle of the schools. He’s also a difference-maker blocking on the outside.

Williams, Anderson among champs garnering buzz

Dallas (Texas) Parish is aiming to make another run at state and has some talented pieces back to do it. Headlining the group is another stock-up candidate in linebacker Tre Williams, who has garnered several Big Ten and Pac-12 offers since the end of his junior campaign. The Stanford legacy recently took a West Coast swing and is likely to get back there in the summer.

Williams, who is up to 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, is also garnering some SEC buzz, which sources say could impact his recruitment. Schools like Georgia have watched Williams work out and could bring him to campus this summer for further evaluation.

On300 defensive lineman Caleb Mitchell Irving has kept his focus on a trio of in-state stalwarts as TCU, Texas and Texas A&M all remain in pursuit. Mitchell Irving visited both TCU and Texas this spring and the Aggies are in line for a visit. There’s a sense that Mitchell Irving doesn’t leave Texas and possibly the Metroplex.

Colleges have also been buzzing about Sawyer Anderson, who took over for Preston Stone (SMU) as Parish’s quarterback last year. N.C. State, Boston College and Texas all stopped by in April to see Anderson throw, and one college source suggested that Anderson has just as much potential as his predecessor. Ole Miss is another team to watch here.

Lancaster has speed at skill positions

Lancaster (Texas) is a powerhouse not only for football but also for track and field. It’s meshing together very well during football install this spring.

Class of 2023 running back Kyson Brown has already landed an offer from SMU, which has built a strong foundation with the 5-foot-11, 200-pounder. Brown posted impressive marks in the 100-meter (10.95) and 200-meter (21.7) this spring and is also competing on the 4×2 relay team, and Missouri recently became the first Power 5 team to extend an offer.

There’s a strong likelihood the Tigers won’t be the last either. Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Baylor and Indiana are among the Power 5 teams to take notice of Brown this spring.

The 2024 crop is highlighted by top-50 rising junior Corian Gipson, the No. 3-rated safety on On3. Over the past week, Gipson procured offers from LSU, Alabama, Florida State and Ohio State. He recently stopped by Texas, TCU, Arkansas and Baylor.

LSU and Alabama are likely visit destinations this summer and Texas, Baylor and Arkansas have established themselves as major players for Gipson, who has drawn college coaches in with not only his speed but size (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) and position versatility in the secondary.

Talent piling up for South Oak Cliff

The Mecca is loaded with returning talent from last year’s historical state championship-winning squad. Here are some quick-hitters from Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff’s spring practice:

Billy Walton has swollen up to between 225 and 230 pounds with a quick first step off the edge. He’s a force against the run, but with added size on his frame paired with his length and motor has the traits to have a big season. Landing with Derek Mason at Oklahoma State is a perfect match.

has swollen up to between 225 and 230 pounds with a quick first step off the edge. He’s a force against the run, but with added size on his frame paired with his length and motor has the traits to have a big season. Landing with at is a perfect match. Brione Ramsey-Brooks has the size (6-foot-5, 370 pounds) and tenacity offensive line coaches covet and Oregon ‘s early offer got the ball rolling. TCU is also a team trending early on and the Longhorns may not wait long to join the mix.

has the size (6-foot-5, 370 pounds) and tenacity offensive line coaches covet and ‘s early offer got the ball rolling. is also a team trending early on and the Longhorns may not wait long to join the mix. Randy Reece is dealing with a tweaked ankle this spring but still managed to flash as South Oak Cliff’s WR1 on Day 2. He’s fast enough to get by defenders downfield and is dynamic with the ball in space. He should shine this fall.

is dealing with a tweaked ankle this spring but still managed to flash as South Oak Cliff’s WR1 on Day 2. He’s fast enough to get by defenders downfield and is dynamic with the ball in space. He should shine this fall. Alabama offered On300 cornerback Jayvon Thomas last week as the Texas A&M commitment rocked LSU gloves during practice. Nonetheless, Thomas is locked in with the Aggies.

New players, underclassmen on the radar