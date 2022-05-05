ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Man Accused of Stabbing Sheriff’s Deputy Indicted on More Charges

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new indictment has been made against the man accused of stabbing a sheriff’s deputy in 2020. According to The Citizen, Luke Gaffney was arraigned Tuesday...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 2

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Waterloo man arrested after fleeing police, more charges pending

Police arrested a Waterloo man following an investigation into a stolen vehicle. According to a news release, the Geneva Police Department arrested Timothy R. Brown, 36, of Waterloo for criminal possession of stolen property, fleeing a police officer, criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation, and reckless driving.
WETM 18 News

Man indicted for assaulting, threatening woman with gun

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County many has been accused of allegedly beating a woman, preventing her from calling 911, and holding a loaded gun to her face last fall, court documents said. Travis Strange was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on April 25 in connection to the incident. The indictment said […]
CHEMUNG, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Firearms#Violent Crime#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Syracuse.com

Man in CNY prison commits suicide, buried without family’s knowledge. They win $1.5 million lawsuit

Marcy, N.Y. – The family of an inmate who died by suicide at a Central New York prison has been awarded $1.5 million after a wrongful death lawsuit against the state. In May 2016, the father of 22-year-old Lonnie Lamont Hamilton, an inmate at the Marcy Correctional Facility, was concerned. He had not heard from his son since Christmas 2015 and wanted to check on him.
MARCY, NY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Early morning shooting sparks investigation in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning shooting in Elmira left one individual shot, leading police into an investigation in an attempt to find the suspect. According to Police, there were reports of shots fired early Sunday morning, resulting in a response around 2:36 a.m. from officers. Police arrived at West Hudson Street and discovered […]
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy