Texarkana, AR

AAA: Arkansas gas price up 10 cents since last week

By Miriam Battles
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gas prices in Arkansas saw a 10 cent increase in the last seven days, according to data from AAA.

AAA officials reported that the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the state is roughly $3.85.

Of the major metropolitan areas, AAA reported that drivers in Texarkana are paying the most on average at $4.03 while drivers in Fort Smith are paying the least at $3.78 per gallon.

AAA officials credited the rise in prices primarily to the high cost of crude oil. As Russia faces new sanctions from the European Union, the cost of a barrel of crude remains above $100 which heavily affects gas prices due to the price of oil accounting for about 60% of pump prices, according to AAA.

Biden asks for $33 billion more in funding for Ukraine

AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria spoke on what drivers should expect as families begin to prepare for trips this summer.

“While it is difficult to say how high prices may go, drivers should prepare their vehicles for road trips this summer by performing recommended maintenance, which can help improve fuel economy and maximize safety,” Chabarria said.

According to AAA Gas Prices, the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.25, which is eleven cents more compared to last Thursday and $1.32 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

While officials from AAA say that Arkansans are paying the 3rd lowest gas price average in the country, drivers in California are paying the most at $5.76 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

