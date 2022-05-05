30th annual Alton Farmers market kicks off Saturday

Cara Spencer of St. Louis looks at the wide variety of fresh produce in downtown Alton last year. The 30th season of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market kicks off Saturday, May 7, in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street. (David Blanchette )

ALTON – The 30th season of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market is set to kick off Saturday, May 7.

The weekly event, held in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street in Alton, will be held rain or shine, every Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon through Oct 15.

Shoppers will find a wide selection of locally-grown seasonal fruit and vegetables, including heirloom varieties and organically grown crops. Also available will be grass-fed beef, pasture-raised poultry, farm fresh eggs, local honey, hot and iced coffee, fresh bread and other baked goods.

In addition, fresh cut flowers, potted plants and a large assortment of hand-crafted artwork — such as pottery, stained glass, soap, candles and woodworking items — will be offered.

Live entertainment, artist demonstrations and special activities are planned every week.

Here's what else is happening in the area:

FRIDAY, MAY 6

• Alton Little Theater presents The Wild Women of Winedale: 7:30 p.m., Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St., Alton.

• Trinity River Festival: 5 p.m., Cottage Hills VFW 7678, 121 S. Williams St., Cottage Hills.

• Spring Rummage Sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Gillespie United Methodist Church, 900 W. Broadway, Gillespie.

• Saint Louis Anarchy-Fight to Live: 6:30 p.m., 405 E. 4th St, Alton.

• Trivia Night: 7-10 p.m., The Lodge at The Lovejoy, 401 Piasa St., Alton.

• Scott and Mechelle: 4-7 p.m., Chubby's Warehouse Bar and Grill, 1022 E. Broadway, Alton.

• Trent and Nanney: 2-6 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• Borderline: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• Tragg Band: 7-11 p.m., Alton VFW Post 1308, 4445 Alby St., Alton.

• Dental Assisting Graduation Banquet: 11:30 a.m., Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe 141, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

• Steve Ewing Duo: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Bakers and Hale, 7120 Montclair Ave., Godfrey.

• Jerseyville Rock the Block Concert Series: 5-9 p.m., City Center Park, Jerseyville.

• SIUE Spring Commencement 2022: 9-11 a.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 1 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville.

• Pickin Buds: 6 p.m., Recess Brewing, 307 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Bobby Rolens: 7-10 p.m., Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville.

• No Diggity: 7-10 p.m., 1818 Chophouse, 6170 Bennett Drive Suite A, Edwardsville.

• Toxic Johnny: 8 a.m., Midnight, Martin's Tunes and Eats, 575 S. 6th St., Wood River.

• May Concert: 7 p.m., SWIC Adult Education- Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road, Granite City.

• Flipside: 8 p.m., Patrick's Bar and Grill, 2900 Nameoki Road, Granite City.

• Catfish Willie: 8-11 p.m., The Bloody Bucket Saloon, 201 E. Main St., Grafton.

• Steve Mellas: 7-11 p.m., Hawg Pitt BBQ, 821 W. Main St., Grafton.

• For information about Al-Anon Meetings, call 618-463-2429. To find more helpful meeting, visit SIAFG.org and District-18.org.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

• Alton Little Theater presents The Wild Women of Winedale: 7:30 p.m., Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St., Alton.

• Alton Farmers' and Artisans' Market: 8 a.m.-Noon, 501 Landmarks Boulevard, Alton. Every Saturday from now until Oct. 15.

• Trinity River Festival: Noon, Cottage Hills VFW 7678, 121 S. Williams St., Cottage Hills.

• Spring Rummage Sale: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Gillespie United Methodist Church, 900 W. Broadway, Gillespie.

• The Battle of Kimbro Memorial Game: 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Bing Field Airsoft and Paintball Park, Bing Field Drive, Alton.

• Kentucky Derby Party: 11 a.m., Mac's Downtown, 315 Belle St., Alton.

• Matt Zeiss and Co.: 2-6 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• Borderline: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• Mississippi Valley Garden Club Plant Sale: 8 a.m.-Noon, Alton Wood River Sportsmen's Club, 3109 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

• Lazy Lester: 8 p.m.-Midnight, Clifton Terrace Inn, 4922 Clifton Terrace Road, Godfrey.

• St. Jude Hero Kick Off BBQ: 10 a.m., Edwardsville Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Raod, Edwardsville.

• Money Shot: 8 p.m.-Midnight, Wiggler's Bar and Grill, 7243 Saint James Drive, Edwardsville.

• Scott and Mechelle: 6-9 p.m., Big Daddy's Edwardsville, 132 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Edwardsville's Derby Day: 3-10 p.m., The Ink House, 117 N. 2nd St., Edwardsville.

• Crystal Lady: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., The Back Bar, 228 C. N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• An Evening with Roger McGuinn: 8 p.m., The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Bingo Saturday Night: 7 p.m., South Roxana Dad’s Club, 417 Roxana Ave., South Roxana.

• Sitdown Gitdown: 9 p.m., The Pump House Bar and Grill, 1523 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.

• Cinco de Mayo Boxing Showdown: 6 p.m., The Home Field, 3985 Horseshoe Lake Road, Granite City.

• StoryWalk Grand Opening: 10-11 a.m., 2599 Parkview Drive, Granite City.

• Scruffy-Looking Nerf Herder: 7-10 p.m., Bindy's, 3705 Nameoki Road, Granite City.

• Heartbreak Line : 9 p.m-1 a.m., Patrick's Bar and Grill, 2900 Nameoki Road, Granite City.

• Left Handed Cowboy: 1-5 p.m., The Terrace at Aerie's Resort Event Venue, 601 Timber Ridge, Grafton

• Rogers and Nienhaus: 3-7 p.m., Grafton Winery and Brewhaus, 300 W. Main St., Grafton.

• Jake's Leg: 7-11 p.m., The Loading Dock, 401 Front St., Grafton.

• Vintage Brotherhood: 7-11 p.m., Hawg Pitt BBQ, 821 W. Main St., Grafton.

• Bob Gleason: 3-6 p.m., The Bloody Bucket Saloon, 201 E. Main St., Grafton.

• Karaoke Night: 7-11 p.m., 3rd Chute Bar & Grill, 220 W. Main St., Grafton.