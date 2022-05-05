ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

30th annual Alton Farmers market kicks off Saturday

By Dylan Suttles
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
Cara Spencer of St. Louis looks at the wide variety of fresh produce in downtown Alton last year. The 30th season of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market kicks off Saturday, May 7, in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street. (David Blanchette )

ALTON – The 30th season of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market is set to kick off Saturday, May 7.

The weekly event, held in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street in Alton, will be held rain or shine, every Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon through Oct 15.

Shoppers will find a wide selection of locally-grown seasonal fruit and vegetables, including heirloom varieties and organically grown crops. Also available will be grass-fed beef, pasture-raised poultry, farm fresh eggs, local honey, hot and iced coffee, fresh bread and other baked goods.

In addition, fresh cut flowers, potted plants and a large assortment of hand-crafted artwork —  such as pottery, stained glass, soap, candles and woodworking items — will be offered.

Live entertainment, artist demonstrations and special activities are planned every week.

Here's what else is happening in the area:

FRIDAY, MAY 6

• Alton Little Theater presents The Wild Women of Winedale: 7:30 p.m., Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St., Alton.

• Trinity River Festival: 5 p.m., Cottage Hills VFW 7678, 121 S. Williams St., Cottage Hills.

• Spring Rummage Sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Gillespie United Methodist Church, 900 W. Broadway, Gillespie.

• Saint Louis Anarchy-Fight to Live: 6:30 p.m., 405 E. 4th St, Alton.

• Trivia Night: 7-10 p.m., The Lodge at The Lovejoy, 401 Piasa St., Alton.

• Scott and Mechelle: 4-7 p.m., Chubby's Warehouse Bar and Grill, 1022 E. Broadway, Alton.

• Trent and Nanney: 2-6 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• Borderline: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• Tragg Band: 7-11 p.m., Alton VFW Post 1308, 4445 Alby St., Alton.

• Dental Assisting Graduation Banquet: 11:30 a.m., Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe 141, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

• Steve Ewing Duo: 7:30-10:30 p.m., Bakers and Hale, 7120 Montclair Ave., Godfrey.

• Jerseyville Rock the Block Concert Series: 5-9 p.m., City Center Park, Jerseyville.

• SIUE Spring Commencement 2022: 9-11 a.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 1 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville.

• Pickin Buds: 6 p.m., Recess Brewing, 307 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Bobby Rolens: 7-10 p.m., Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville.

• No Diggity: 7-10 p.m., 1818 Chophouse, 6170 Bennett Drive Suite A, Edwardsville.

• Toxic Johnny: 8 a.m., Midnight, Martin's Tunes and Eats, 575 S. 6th St., Wood River.

• May Concert: 7 p.m., SWIC Adult Education- Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road, Granite City.

• Flipside: 8 p.m., Patrick's Bar and Grill, 2900 Nameoki Road, Granite City.

• Catfish Willie: 8-11 p.m., The Bloody Bucket Saloon, 201 E. Main St., Grafton.

• Steve Mellas: 7-11 p.m., Hawg Pitt BBQ, 821 W. Main St., Grafton.

• For information about Al-Anon Meetings, call 618-463-2429. To find more helpful meeting, visit SIAFG.org and District-18.org.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

• Alton Little Theater presents The Wild Women of Winedale: 7:30 p.m., Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St., Alton.

• Alton Farmers' and Artisans' Market: 8 a.m.-Noon, 501 Landmarks Boulevard, Alton. Every Saturday from now until Oct. 15.

• Trinity River Festival: Noon, Cottage Hills VFW 7678, 121 S. Williams St., Cottage Hills.

• Spring Rummage Sale: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Gillespie United Methodist Church, 900 W. Broadway, Gillespie.

• The Battle of Kimbro Memorial Game: 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Bing Field Airsoft and Paintball Park, Bing Field Drive, Alton.

• Kentucky Derby Party: 11 a.m., Mac's Downtown, 315 Belle St., Alton.

• Matt Zeiss and Co.: 2-6 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• Borderline: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• Mississippi Valley Garden Club Plant Sale: 8 a.m.-Noon, Alton Wood River Sportsmen's Club, 3109 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

• Lazy Lester: 8 p.m.-Midnight, Clifton Terrace Inn, 4922 Clifton Terrace Road, Godfrey.

• St. Jude Hero Kick Off BBQ: 10 a.m., Edwardsville Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Raod, Edwardsville.

• Money Shot: 8 p.m.-Midnight, Wiggler's Bar and Grill, 7243 Saint James Drive, Edwardsville.

• Scott and Mechelle: 6-9 p.m., Big Daddy's Edwardsville, 132 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Edwardsville's Derby Day: 3-10 p.m., The Ink House, 117 N. 2nd St., Edwardsville.

• Crystal Lady: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., The Back Bar, 228 C. N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• An Evening with Roger McGuinn: 8 p.m., The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Bingo Saturday Night: 7 p.m., South Roxana Dad’s Club, 417 Roxana Ave., South Roxana.

• Sitdown Gitdown: 9 p.m., The Pump House Bar and Grill, 1523 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.

• Cinco de Mayo Boxing Showdown: 6 p.m., The Home Field, 3985 Horseshoe Lake Road, Granite City.

• StoryWalk Grand Opening: 10-11 a.m., 2599 Parkview Drive, Granite City.

• Scruffy-Looking Nerf Herder: 7-10 p.m., Bindy's, 3705 Nameoki Road, Granite City.

• Heartbreak Line : 9 p.m-1 a.m., Patrick's Bar and Grill, 2900 Nameoki Road, Granite City.

• Left Handed Cowboy: 1-5 p.m., The Terrace at Aerie's Resort Event Venue, 601 Timber Ridge, Grafton

• Rogers and Nienhaus: 3-7 p.m., Grafton Winery and Brewhaus, 300 W. Main St., Grafton.

• Jake's Leg: 7-11 p.m., The Loading Dock, 401 Front St., Grafton.

• Vintage Brotherhood: 7-11 p.m., Hawg Pitt BBQ, 821 W. Main St., Grafton.

• Bob Gleason: 3-6 p.m., The Bloody Bucket Saloon, 201 E. Main St., Grafton.

• Karaoke Night: 7-11 p.m., 3rd Chute Bar & Grill, 220 W. Main St., Grafton.

The Telegraph

Wildlife expert to discuss coyotes Tuesday

ALTON - The Sierra Club will host "Coyotes: Friend or Foe?" May 10 at The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Local wildlife expert Kerry Lennartz will speak at the event on the behavior and habits of coyotes, their role in ecosystems, management strategies and ways to foster peaceful coexistence. Lennartz works at the TreeHouse Wildlife Center in rural Dow as a wildlife rehabilitator. She plans to bring a special TreeHouse resident or two. Attendees and friends are invited to have dinner and meet the speaker at 5 p.m. The program will start at 6:30 p.m. in the event room adjacent to the dining room.
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Goshen Market kicks off summer season: watch the video here

It was an early morning for Ann Herrington at the first Land of Goshen Community Market of the season. Being her first market as the new market manager, Herrington arrived before 6 a.m. to start blocking St. Louis Street and show vendors where to set up. "It's been hectic, but wonderful," Herrington said. "I feel like I was really well prepared. Everyone has been kind, generous and patient."
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Pawty in the Park returns June 25

ROXANA - Animal Warriors Roxana DBA:LLAW is presenting the 2nd Annual Pawty in the Park Event at the Roxana Park, 2 Park Drive, on Saturday, June 25 from 1-5 p.m.  Group founder Kim Warren is happy the event is coming back, and she expects a bigger crowd this year. "We're expecting around 500 people," Warren said. "This year we've had a little more funding and a little more time."
ROXANA, IL
The Telegraph

Joe's Market Basket preps for busy Mother's Day weekend

GODFREY — Joe’s Market Basket is preparing for one of its busiest weekends of the year: Mother’s Day. Andy Klos, general manager, said each of Joe’s Market Basket stores has been stocked with hundreds of varieties of hanging baskets, flowers, planters, gardening supplies, shrubs and ornamental trees.
GODFREY, IL
KMOV

Grant’s Farm hosting ‘Summer Nights’ event

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Grant’s Farm is hosting its first summer night event with food, drinks, and free music. Summer nights will occur every Friday and Saturday through May. There is no admission fee for this event. For more information visit the KMOV website.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

I-55/70 work starts Monday

COLLINSVILLE — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the two left lanes on westbound Interstates 55/70 between Illinois 203 and Exchange Ave in Madison May 9-May 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.
The Telegraph

Center staff shines at wildlife group's meeting

EAST ALTON – Three National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) staff members were among the experts featured during the 2022 annual meeting of the Illinois Chapter of The Wildlife Society (ICTWS) April 10-12 in the Commons on Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey Campus.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Weekend honors Lewis and Clark journey

HARTFORD — The purpose of last weekend’s Departure event at Lewis and Clark State Historic Site near Hartford was simple. “If only for a little while, people can get teleported back into the early 1800s,” said site interpreter Benjamin Pollard.
HARTFORD, IL
The Telegraph

A broken record, CM again resets school 4x800 mark at Collinsville Invite

COLLINSVILLE – Breaking the boys track school record has become something of a broken record for the Civic Memorial Eagles 4x800 relay. An Eagles’ 3,200 relay record that stood unthreatened for 42 years has been set or reset three times in 23 days since sophomores Lucas Naugle and Justice Eldridge, junior Jackson Collman and senior Aslan Henderson ran the 4x800 in 8 minutes, 18.95 seconds in the Military Classic on April 15 at Mascoutah.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
