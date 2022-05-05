Oregon lands at No. 14 in USA Today post-spring top-25

Cameron Parker/ScoopDuck

With spring ball in the books, it appears that the national perception of Oregon is on the rise.

There were plenty of questions surrounding the Ducks’ program during the offseason following the departure of Mario Cristobal and the arrival of Dan Lanning. But after 15 spring practices that brought plenty of promising storylines and excitement, Oregon has stabilized and finished the 2022 recruiting cycle on a major high note.

The immediate future for Lanning’s program appears promising, too.

USA Today released its post-spring top-25 this week, and Oregon made a major leap from where it set in the publication’s way-too-early top-25 that was released in January.

The Ducks have been tabbed as the No. 14 team in the nation by USA Today. They are the second-highest ranked Pac-12 team, trailing only Utah at No. 6.

“It’s a rare season when the Ducks aren’t the favorites in the Pac-12 and perhaps that chip on their shoulder will help them make a playoff run,” Erick Smith of USA Today wrote. “Mario Cristobal departed to take the Miami job, leading to the arrival of Georgia assistant Dan Lanning. Lanning’s acumen on defense was illustrated with the Bulldogs during his tenure. There’s some quality returners to work with, led by linebackers Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe, that should make Oregon more stingy this fall. Oregon’s quarterback opening will be decided by competition between Auburn transfer Bo Nix and heralded redshirt freshman Ty Thompson. Whoever wins the job will be blessed with a talented offensive line that should provide the foundation for a strong running attack.”

Aside from Oregon and Utah, only one other Pac-12 team cracked the top-25.

UCLA landed at No. 24, while Lincoln Riley’s USC program did not make the cut.

Oregon is set to begin its season on Sept. 3, when it will face defending national champion Georgia in Atlanta in what will be one of the most compelling non-conference games of the season.