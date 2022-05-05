Murray State big man KJ Williams commits to LSU

Murray State big man KJ Williams.

LSU Basketball landed another big addition via the NCAA Transfer Portal on Thursday. Murray State transfer KJ Williams will reunite with his former head coach Matt McMahon at LSU, he tells On3’s Joe Tipton before he announced on Instagram.

“I chose LSU because I have great relationships with the coaches and it’s on a bigger stage, where I know I could play,” Williams said to On3. “Me being in the position I’m in, I know I can play in the SEC against top players in the country.”

The 6-foot-10, 245-pound big man led the Racers in scoring and rebounding last season, averaging 18 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Williams also shot 53.8% from the floor. His impressive performance on the court also earned him the title of Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year.

KJ Williams opts to head to LSU over NBA Draft

In March, Williams declared for the 2022 NBA Draft without signing with an agent to maintain his remaining collegiate eligibility. The early-entry withdrawal deadline for underclassmen is June 1.

Recently, LSU was on a tear in the high school recruiting ranks, landing a pair of elite prospects. On3 five-star forward Tyrell Ward and four-star big man Jalen Reed signed with the Tigers.

LSU point guard Justice Williams and Mwani Wilkinson are the LSU players who committed to playing for McMahon in Baton Rouge next season. Point guard Adam Miller continues to evaluate his options as he approaches a May 13 decision date.

Five other transfers are headed to LSU. Mississippi State forward Derek Fountain, Northwestern State big man Kendal Coleman and NC State guard Cam Hayes along with Murray State backcourt teammates Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal join the Tigers next year.

LSU also brought in former Murray State signee Corneilous Williams, a big man out of North Carolina. With KJ Williams on board, LSU has two spots remaining on the roster.