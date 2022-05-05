'Lucifer' Seasons 1-3 to Air in Syndication on TNT

Netflix's bizarre sketch comedy show I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson has just been officially renewed for a third season. Sam Richardson, who acts in the series, confirmed that writing for the show's third season commenced back in early March. Richardson, who has been a frequent collaborator with Tim Robinson for many years now, spoke further about the upcoming third season, saying, "I’m not sure when they’ll start filming, but there are funny sketches coming already, I can tell you that much.” About working with Robinson, Richardson said "It’s so rare to find someone who understands and complements your comedic style and voice like that.” The length of the season or an idea of when it may be dropping is currently unclear.
Comments / 1