'Lucifer' Seasons 1-3 to Air in Syndication on TNT

By Matt Villei
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans and newcomers alike are getting another chance to dive into this devilish show. TNT has announced that they have acquired the rights for the first three seasons of the hit drama series Lucifer from Warner Bros. Television, with the first three episodes making their debut on the channel earlier this...

