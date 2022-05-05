ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musk's $44 bln buyout of Twitter faces FTC antitrust review - Bloomberg News

May 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is reviewing Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc, Bloomberg News reported bloom.bg/3yfhUqg on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the deal.

The FTC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Musk could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Elon Musk
Elon Musk
#Antitrust#Bloomberg News#Tesla#Twitter Inc
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

