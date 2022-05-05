ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Top executives from Mastercard and Visa face Congress over high swipe fees

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VyxBM_0fU4CrbE00

WASHINGTON — You may not know it, but when you swipe your credit card, it comes at a cost to business owners.

It’s called an interchange fee, and companies pay it to banks so you can use credit cards to buy goods and services.

But small business owners say these fees have gotten way too high.

“Visa and Mastercard effectively control over 80 percent of the market, and they are the only vendor with which we cannot negotiate with, and it’s a take it or leave it proposition,” said Laura Shapira Karet, Chair and CEO of Giant Eagle, Inc.

Some small businesses say swipe fees are their highest expense after labor and rent.

They believe more credit card competition could make Mastercard and Visa lower their fee prices.

“People have more money in their pockets when there’s competition and lower prices. They can spend more, and that consumer spending helps drive the economy,” said Doug Kantor, general counsel for the National Association of Convenience Stores.

This hearing comes after a bipartisan group of lawmakers urged those credit card companies not to increase fees last month because it would negatively impact small businesses.

The top executives from Mastercard and Visa told federal lawmakers they aren’t just competing with checks and cash anymore.

“We also compete today with digital wallets, buy now pay later solutions, fintech and big tech, real-time payment systems, and cryptocurrency,” said Bill Sheedy, Senior advisor to the chairman at Visa, Inc.

Mastercard and Visa say they don’t make any money off these interchange fees and they say setting this fee rate is a balancing act.

“We are incentivized to create balance between all stakeholders, both merchants and banks. If we set interchange fees too high, merchants won’t accept. If we set interchange fees rates too low, banks won’t issue,” said Linda Kirkpatrick, president of Mastercard North America.

Some lawmakers want credit card companies to become more transparent with customers about interchange fees.

This includes showing how much is spent on those fees in a customer’s monthly statement.

“Maybe if consumers knew how much of their cards were costing their favorite restaurants and retailers, they’d used less costly cards,” said Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
CNET

If You Paid for TurboTax's 'Free' Tax-Filing Service, You May Be Due Money Back

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. After the Federal Trade Commission filed suit alleging millions of TurboTax customers were deceived into paying for tax-prep services that should've been free, Intuit has agreed to pay out $141 million in compensation.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
CBS News

Dollar Tree manager posted sign against hiring Generation Z workers

A Dollar Tree manager is no longer with the company after posting a sign at a Bremen, Indiana, store warning that it wouldn't hire Generation Z workers. The sign complained that the store was forced to close after two young workers quit. "My 2 new cashiers quit because I said...
BREMEN, IN
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

You may end up relying heavily on Social Security in retirement. With careful planning, you can snag a higher monthly benefit to enjoy throughout your senior years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mastercard#A Visa#Credit Card#Chair#Giant Eagle Inc#Fintech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
thecentersquare.com

$431M waived for UIA in federal pandemic overpayments for 55,000

(The Center Square) – The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency says it will waive about $431 million it overpaid to more than 55,000 Michiganders in federal pandemic unemployment benefits. About $11 million will be refunded to claimants paying back their federal benefits overpayment, or it will be applied to any...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tesla covers travel costs for workers seeking abortions

Tesla is covering travel costs for employees seeking out-of-state abortions, joining the ranks of major companies who’ve introduced a similar policy to benefit workers affected by new restrictions in the past few months. The company said in its 2021 " Impact Report " released Friday that it expanded its...
TRAVEL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
100K+
Followers
101K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy