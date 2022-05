Storms dumped several inches of water in some areas of Bixby. High water has blocked roads and flooded some homes. The largest area of flooded homes in Tulsa County was where the water of Duck Creek couldn't drain fast enough into the Arkansas River pushing water into a nearby neighborhood. In low-lying Bixby, where flooding has been a chronic problem, this neighborhood flooded, but the damage was moderate.

