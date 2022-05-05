ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second woman sentenced in embezzlement scheme at Denison credit union

By Laila Freeman
 3 days ago

DENISON, Iowa (KCAU) – A second person has been sentenced after officials connected her to an embezzling scheme out of Denison, Iowa.

According to court documents, Janine Keim , of Denison, pleaded guilty to making false statements in connection to embezzlement from Consumers Credit Union (CCU) in Denison.

Keim was originally charged with credit union theft and false statements in December 2020, but she pleaded guilty to the false statements charge. In exchange for her plea, the embezzlement charge was dropped.

Documents said Keim worked at CCU in Denison, where she embezzled $1,486,647 from the company from at least May 2012 through March 2018. CCU serviced Crawford, Carrol, Shelby, Ida, Monona, Sac, and Harrison counties.

Keim’s sister, Brenda Jensen , of Denison, was sentenced to prison in 2021 for credit union embezzlement in connection to the theft.

Keim was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment. She was ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution and $5,000 in fines. She must also serve a 2-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

