Williams Township, PA

Popular Lehigh Valley Walk-Up Restaurant Once Slated For Closure Sets Reopening Date

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
Canalside Cup on S. Delaware Drive in Easton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A popular Lehigh Valley walk-up restaurant once slated for closure is now set to reopen, the owner announced on social media.

The Canalside Cup on S. Delaware Drive in Williams Township is opening for the season on Friday, May 13.

Known for its scenic views, quaint atmosphere, and simple menu, the Canalside Cup has been a staple in the community for nearly two decades.

In a mid-March Facebook post, the owner stated that the eatery would not be reopening and was looking for someone to take over ownership.

“As I sit here with tears rolling down my cheeks and a lump in my throat, it’s time for the next page to turn, in the next chapter in my family’s life and my own,” reads the post.

“I had full intentions of opening The Canalside Cup on schedule this year, but after many obstacles that have surfaced, it’s time for me to hand over the reins to a new owner.”

But in a surprising and welcome turn of events, the owner posted on Thursday, May 5 that the eatery would, in fact, be reopening for its 18th season.

“It’s been a roller coaster ride that has taken me to make this decision with prayers being answered, and many good wishes that has brought me full circle to opening,” reads the post.

“As they say ‘everything happens for a reason’, so I’m gonna roll with it. Blessed to be able to serve the community once again and look forward to another sweet season!”

Follow The Canalside Cup on Facebook for the latest updates.

The Canalside Cup, 1610 S Delaware Dr, Williams Township, PA 18042

