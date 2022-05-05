Central PA Man Wanted On Gun, Drug Charges: Police
A central Pennsylvania man is wanted on gun and drug charges, authorities said.
An arrest warrant for Isiah L. Jiles, of York, was issued on Tuesday, May 3 after an incident that happened on Town Center Drive on Saturday, April 30, West Manchester Township police said.
Jiles was charged with the following:
- One count of firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License
- One count of Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- One count of Possession of a Firearm Prohibited
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or submit a tip on the Crimewatch website.
