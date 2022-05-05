Man threatened with knives, chainsaw over a pet gecko

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man was arrested after using knives and even a chainsaw to threaten another man over not feeding his pet gecko, police report.

Police were called to a home on the 100 block of Rear Packer Street in Manns Choice May 4 and found a victim bleeding from the head. He flagged police down and directed them to 19-year-old Trevor Layton who was pacing back and forth in the yard of the home.

Layton was detained without incident while police spoke to a witness that was in the home at the time. Police noted that the main room of the house was in disarray.

The witness told police that an argument started over the victim being asked by Layton to feed his pet gecko while he was in the mental ward of the hospital but Layton believes the man never did.

Layton threatened the victim with knives and began throwing things, hitting the victim in the head with a candle jar and causing a laceration. The argument then made it outside where Layton tried to use a chainsaw, the witness said.

That’s when police arrived and were able to give aid to the victim and placed Layton under arrest.

Layton was placed in the Cambria County Prison, unable to post bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18.

