SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Scotts Valley Police is looking for a person connected with a "series of thefts" in the Blue Bonnet Lane area.

Police are asking if you recognize the subject or their bicycle, call them at 831-440-5670.

The images in the thumbnail are the alleged subject.

