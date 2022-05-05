Axa reports 2% rise in first quarter revenue, keeps 2023 targets

* CBOT, Euronext wheat futures hit multi-week highs * U.S., Indian, French weather adds to Ukraine supply fears * CBOT corn, soybeans pressured by improving planting weather * China demand concerns also curb commodity markets (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - Chicago and European wheat futures rose on Monday to their highest in weeks as dry conditions in U.S. and French growing belts reinforced global supply concerns as war continued to disrupt Ukraine's exports. Corn and soybeans extended losses to multi-week lows as warmer weather this week was expected to help U.S. planting after a slow start, while investor worries over Chinese demand due to coronavirus lockdowns also weighed. The most-active Chicago Board of Trade wheat (CBOT) contract was up 1.1% at $11.21 a bushel by 1018 GMT, after earlier reaching its highest since April 19 at $11.35. On Euronext, September wheat added as much as 1.9% to a life of contract peak of 405.00 euros ($426.67) a tonne, marking a highest second-month price since March 7. Weather forecasts point to rising temperatures and light rain in the drought-affected southern U.S. Plains in the week ahead, while France, the European Union's biggest wheat producer, is set for a warm, dry week expected to stress crops facing a developing drought. Wheat markets have also been worried by falling harvest estimates in India, which had been aiming to accelerate exports as Russia's invasion stalls Ukrainian shipments. "The situation is clearly stretched in terms of availability on the international scene, despite the very promising harvest expected in Russia," consultancy Agritel said of wheat. Ukraine's Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi said on Monday that the country had exported just over 1 million tonnes of grain in April despite the closure of sea ports. But flows remain much smaller than before the war and nearly 25 million tonnes of grains are stuck in Ukraine, according to a U.N. food agency. The market will get an update on U.S. wheat crop conditions, which have been at their lowest since 1996, in a weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report later on Monday. CBOT corn dropped 1.5% to 7.73 a bushel after earlier touching its lowest since April 13. Soybeans were down 0.9% at $16.07-1/2 a bushel, near a one-month low struck earlier in the session. In China, soybean imports in the first four months of the year edged down, customs data showed on Monday. Prices at 1037 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 1121.00 12.50 1.13 770.75 45.44 CBOT corn 773.00 -11.75 -1.50 593.25 30.30 CBOT soy 1607.50 -14.50 -0.89 1339.25 20.03 Paris wheat 411.50 5.25 1.29 276.75 48.69 Paris maize 364.00 2.50 0.69 226.00 61.06 Paris rape 851.00 9.00 1.07 754.00 12.86 WTI crude oil 107.30 -2.47 -2.25 75.21 42.67 Euro/dlr 1.05 0.00 -0.16 1.1368 -7.34 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.9492 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Bernadette Baum)
