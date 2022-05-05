ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘General Hospital’ Alum Steve Burton and Sheree Burton’s Relationship Timeline

By Sarah Hearon
 4 days ago

A plot twist worthy of Port Charles! Steve Burton and Sheree Burton were married for 23 years before he announced their separation — and claimed his spouse was pregnant with another man’s child.

Steve became famous for playing Jason Morgan on General Hospital , making his series debut in 1991. Eight years later, he married Sheree, who worked behind the scenes on the beloved soap. The couple went on to welcome three kids: Makena, Jack and Brooklyn.

“I have the greatest wife in the world,” the actor gushed to Soap In Depth in 2019. “She’s just an incredible mom and partner. I couldn’t do any of the stuff I do without her. It’s the cliché of, ‘Behind every man is a great woman.’ She’s everything.”

As Steve’s relationship with the fitness coach continued to flourish, his soap opera career did too . In addition to playing Jason for more than 2,000 episodes — and making appearances as the character on spinoff General Hospital: Night Shift — Steve joined The Young and the Restless for more than 400 episodes from 2013 to 2017.

His career hit a roadblock, however, when news broke that he was leaving General Hospital after the show announced a COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

“I wanted you to hear it from me personally,” Steve revealed via Instagram in November 2021. “Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied. Which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me. … I’ll always be grateful for my time at General Hospital . I love it there. I grew up there. I grew up with some of you."

He concluded: “Maybe one day if these mandates are lifted, I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan. That would be an honor. And if not I'm going to take this amazing experience, move forward and be forever grateful.”

Six months later, Steve was cast in Peacock’s Days of Our Lives spinoff, Beyond Salem . His personal life was in the news at the same time, however, when Sheree shared a photo of a baby bump.

Steve subsequently announced that the spouses had split.

“I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated,” he wrote via Instagram Stories in May 2022. “She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine.”

Scroll through for a timeline of Steve and Sheree’s relationship:

