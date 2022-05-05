ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Shares Quote About Being ‘Teachable’ and ‘Open’ After Met Gala Weight Loss Backlash

By Sara Donnellan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19f3fZ_0fU49fJu00
Kim Kardashian Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Open to learning. Kim Kardashian shared a cryptic message after receiving criticism for dropping 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “ Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress for the 2022 Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian Received a Lock of Marilyn Monroe's Hair Ahead of Met Gala

Read article

“Be teachable. Be open. You’re not always right,” the Wednesday, May 4 post read via Instagram stories.

Kardashian, 41, revealed on the red carpet at the Monday, May 2, Met Gala that the first time she tried on the famous garment, it didn’t fit . “So I looked at them and I said, ‘give me, like three weeks,’” the SKIMS CEO recalled. “It was such a challenge, it was like a role. I was determined, I was determined to fit in it,” she continued.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also told Vogue about the strict regimen she adhered to after that first fitting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IU8IS_0fU49fJu00
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson David Fisher/Shutterstock

“I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,” she told the outlet. “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart took to social media on Tuesday, May 3 to speak out against The Kardashians star’s comments.

“To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are … because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month … all to fit in a f-king dress?” Reinhart, 25, wrote on her Instagram Story. "So wrong. So f-ked on 100s of levels.”

Kim K. Has Donuts, Pizza Party After Detailing How She Lost 16 Lbs for Met

Read article

The Hustlers actress, who noted she wasn't slamming Kardashian for attention , continued, “To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting.”

The reality television star also received backlash for wearing a piece of fashion history to the event. Sarah Scaturro, a former conservator at the Met’s Costume Institute, told the Los Angeles Times, “I’m frustrated because it sets back what is considered professional treatment for historic costume. In the ‘80s, a bunch of costume professionals came together to state a resolution that historic costume should not be worn. So my worry is that colleagues in historic costume collections are now going to be pressured by important people to let them wear garments.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EYkQZ_0fU49fJu00
Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian, who changed into a replica of the gown after taking photos on the Met steps , said she took the integrity of the dress seriously.

“I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of damage to it,” she said.

Kim Kardashian Is Open to Getting Married Again: '4th Time's the Charm'

Read article

The socialite attended the Met Gala with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson . Us Weekly confirmed that the pair were getting serious after they were spotted holding hands on November 18, 2021, in photos published by the Daily Mail.

In April, Davidson, 28, was spotted with a new neck tattoo that reads “KNSCP,” which could stand for the initials of Kardashian and her four children, 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West .

In a February Instagram post, West, 44, alleged that the SNL comedian would “never meet” his kids . In April, however, a source told Us that Davidson had already formed a bond with the KKW Beauty founder’s little ones.

“Kim loves how great Pete is with the kids,” the source said. “He’s a big kid himself and makes them laugh.”

Comments / 0

Related
People

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse of Her Baby Son in Video Documenting Her Preparation for the Met Gala

Kylie Jenner is giving fans a quick look at her 3-month-old baby boy!. In a new video shared on her YouTube channel, cameras followed the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, and her famous family on their way to the 2022 Met Gala. On her private plane to New York ahead of fashion's biggest night, Jenner teased her son's tiny feet, clad in brown and orange Air Jordans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Kim Kardashian throws epic birthday party for son Psalm – and wait 'til you see his cake

Kim Kardashian knows how to throw a great party and she didn't disappoint on Thursday when she treated her son Psalm to an epic third birthday bash. The 41-year-old pulled out all the stops to make sure her youngest child had a day to remember as she gathered friends and family in her $60m Calabasas estate for an unforgettable Hulk-themed event, which included extravagant balloon displays and one incredible cake.
CALABASAS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Lili Reinhart
Person
Marilyn Monroe
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Kim And Kanye#Backlash#Met Gala#Vogue
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

131K+
Followers
17K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy