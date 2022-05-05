ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Boeing set to move headquarters to Arlington, Virginia -sources

May 5 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is set to move its corporate headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Virginia, two people familiar with the matter said.

The move, likely to be announced as early as next week, comes as Boeing works to emerge from successive crises and industrial problems that has deepened its focus on repairing relationships with customers, U.S. regulators and lawmakers. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and David Shepardson in Washington)

Reuters

U.S. lawmakers ask firm for details on Trump hotel investors

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - Two House lawmakers have asked a Miami investment firm for more details on its planned purchase of former President Donald Trump's Washington hotel rights, saying its failure to disclose all of its investors raises concerns about possible conflicts of interest. CGI Merchant Group had agreed...
Business
Boston 25 News WFXT

Broken records: Gas and diesel reach new highs once again in Massachusetts

BOSTON — We are in new, record territory again when it comes to gas and diesel prices in Massachusetts. AAA says the average price of regular gas is now $4.39. That’s up nine cents since Friday and tops a previous record high of $4.36 set in March. Prices here in Massachusetts are six cents higher than the national average. A 17-gallon tank will now cost you 75 dollars to fill.
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

White House unveils pact with internet companies to reduce prices

WILMINGTON, Del., May 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration has secured commitments from 20 internet providers including Verizon (VZ.N), Comcast (CMCSA.O) and AT&T (T.N) to cut prices or increase internet speeds for millions of U.S. families, administration officials said. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will unveil the agreements...
WILMINGTON, DE
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE Hyundai plans U.S. EV plant, in talks with Georgia

SEOUL/DETROIT, May 9 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) plans to build a new electric-vehicle manufacturing plant in the United States and has held discussions with officials in Georgia, near existing plants for the Hyundai and Kia (000270.KS) brands, people with knowledge of its plans told Reuters. Hyundai Motor confirmed...
GEORGIA STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Boeing
Reuters

Uber to cut costs, slow down hiring, CEO tells staff - CNBC

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc will scale back hiring and reduce expenditure on its marketing and incentive activities, CNBC reported on Monday, citing a letter from Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi. The ride-hailing company becomes the latest to rein in costs to have a lean investment model, after Facebook-owner Meta...
BUSINESS
Reuters

