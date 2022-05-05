Gallia Visitors Bureau recognizes supporters, staff

GALLIPOLIS — Each year at the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau (GCCVB) Annual Dinner, the bureau recognizes several individuals and an organization for their dedication to the tourism industry in Gallia County.

This year, the “corporate friend” recognized was Farmers Bank — Kylie Haislop, Public Relations Manager and Robin Fowler, Farmers Bank Board Member.

The “individual friend” recognized was Renea Harbaugh, Super 8 General Manager.

The past board member recognized was PattiAnn Slayton, Gallia-Mason-Meigs Community Action.

Staff anniversaries are typically celebrated at particular milestones, howevere, due to COVID-19, these were delayed. The following were recognized at the dinner: 20 years (now 22): Amanda Crouse; 14 years/retirement: Karen Kiskis McCarty; 5 years (now 7): Lori Taylor; 5 years (almost 6): Kaitlynn Halley

The evening’s guest speaker was Debbie Saunders, Director of the Bossard Memorial Library.

The dinner was sponsored by Wesbanco and Bossard Memorial Library.

Information provided by Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau.