Opposition to a long-proposed Ormond Beach airport runway extension could leave the project grounded, but the city is hosting a "community conversation" Tuesday to gauge public opinion and answer questions. "The OB Life: Airport Focus" will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ormond Beach Senior Center, 351 Andrews St. It will also be...

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO