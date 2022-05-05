Spring Recycle Rodeo Will Be Held May 7
The City of Greensboro and Mt. Zion Baptist Church will hold a Recycle Rodeo from 8 am to 2 pm, Saturday, May 7 in the church parking lot, 1301 Alamance Church Rd. This free event is open to all Greensboro and Guilford County residents.
Items to Bring
- Paper for shredding – Sensitive documents only. Five-box limit per vehicle.
- Household Hazardous Waste – Batteries, paints, cleansers, pesticides, fertilizer, gasoline, etc.
- Electronic waste – Phones, computers, hard drives, monitors, and televisions
- Styrofoam – Foam from packaging, egg cartons, takeout containers, cups, coolers, plates, etc. Must be free of tape or labels.
- Glass – Clean and dry without lids.
Items will be recycled and properly and safely disposed. There is a five-box limit for shredding sensitive documents and shredding is available on a first come, first served basis. The City’s recycling education team will provide information about recycling and waste reduction.
To determine if a household hazardous waste or electronic item that will be accepted, use the Waste Wizard in the GSO Collects app. You can also use the Waste Wizard (and other features) online.
Comments / 0