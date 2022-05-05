Spring Recycle Rodeo Will Be Held May 7

The City of Greensboro and Mt. Zion Baptist Church will hold a Recycle Rodeo from 8 am to 2 pm, Saturday, May 7 in the church parking lot, 1301 Alamance Church Rd. This free event is open to all Greensboro and Guilford County residents.

Items to Bring

Paper for shredding – Sensitive documents only. Five-box limit per vehicle.

Household Hazardous Waste – Batteries, paints, cleansers, pesticides, fertilizer, gasoline, etc.

Electronic waste – Phones, computers, hard drives, monitors, and televisions

Styrofoam – Foam from packaging, egg cartons, takeout containers, cups, coolers, plates, etc. Must be free of tape or labels.

Glass – Clean and dry without lids.

Items will be recycled and properly and safely disposed. There is a five-box limit for shredding sensitive documents and shredding is available on a first come, first served basis. The City’s recycling education team will provide information about recycling and waste reduction.

To determine if a household hazardous waste or electronic item that will be accepted, use the Waste Wizard in the GSO Collects app. You can also use the Waste Wizard (and other features) online.