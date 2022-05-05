ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfrey, IL

Diesel has love to share in compassionate home

By Jill Moon
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
Diesel needs compassionate home (5A's)

GODFREY — The playful Diesel is a 3-year-old male pointer mix at 5A's.

He loves to play in water and play fetch with a ball, and will need a fenced-in yard.

He is skittish around new people, making him a bit defensive with new people, but compassion and love will help Diesel get over his jitters and fear of the unknown. He was adopted three years ago from 5A's, and just recently returned to the shelter, but not for disciplinary reasons.

To adopt an animal from Alton's Five A’s, which stands for Alton Area Animal Aid Association, come out to the shelter and visit the animals. The no-kill shelter is open daily from 11a.m.-3 p.m. Come visit with the animals, fill out some needed paperwork and pay the adoption fee. 5A's is located at 5430 N. Alby St., in Godfrey.

If an animal requires surgery, you will get the animal day of surgery; if they have had their surgery, they are available for adoption that day.

The nonprofit no-kill shelter was organized and opened in 1956 and is an affiliate member of Illinois Federation of Humane Societies and the American Humane Association based in Denver, Colorado. A premier humane shelter in the Riverbend, 5A's has served the area for more than 60 years, providing compassion and care to abused, unwanted and abandoned animals.

The shelter serves Alton, Godfrey, Bethalto, East Alton and Wood River, as well as other adjoining communities. 5A's places approximately 500 "forever friends" into "forever homes" every year. Check out its website regularly for new incoming pet pics and fun upcoming events. Also, to support the shelter, don't forget to check out the area's largest thrift shop, "The 5As Thrift" in Wood River.

