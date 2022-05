Continuing with the success they enjoyed during the regular season, the Etiwanda High School baseball players routed Temecula Valley, 10-2, in the first round of the CIF Division 2 playoffs on May 5. The Eagles, who won the Baseline League championship with a 12-3 record (21-8 overall), trailed 2-1 after...

TEMECULA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO