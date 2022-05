Fertilizer is fascinating. Most know it increases the fertility of soil when growing plants and crops. Few know that when we eat food made with fertilizer, we're basically eating fossil fuels. I noted in my book, "Living the 1.5 Degree Lifestyle," "Fertilizer is made from ammonia, which is made from hydrogen, which is made from natural gas. That makes it a fossil fuel product; so when we eat food made with nitrogen fertilizers, we are essentially eating fossil fuels."

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO