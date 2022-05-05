ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Heritage Fire burns more than 300 trees in desert conservation area

By Redlands Community News
redlandscommunitynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch’s Heritage Fire burned over 300 mature trees and 34 acres of special-status species habitat along the Mojave River, according to a preliminary report by the Mojave Desert Land Trust. In all, the Heritage Fire burned around 500 acres of the Oro Grande area of San Bernardino County....

www.redlandscommunitynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
UPI News

California couple arrives home to find hundreds of birds in the house

May 6 (UPI) -- A California couple returned home after a trip to find the inside of their home had been taken over by hundreds of birds. Gary and Patti Reitemeyer said they returned to their Redding home after a trip to Sacramento and discovered hundreds of swallows had apparently flown into the house through the chimney.
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Tram fixed after nearly 600 people stuck at top of mountain

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is back up and running after an issue caused it to stop, leaving hundreds stranded at the top of the mountain. Greg Purdy, the Tram's VP of Marketing & Public Affairs, confirmed the stoppage and added that crews ran test runs to get people back down. Valerie Gonzalez, a tram The post Palm Springs Tram fixed after nearly 600 people stuck at top of mountain appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Mojave, CA
City
Fremont, CA
City
Oro Grande, CA
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

With water running out, California sees no relief from drought thanks to La Niña

LOS ANGELES — Heat waves. Severe drought. Extreme wildfires. As Southern California braces for unprecedented drought restrictions, long-range forecasts are predicting a summer that will be fraught with record-breaking temperatures, sere landscapes and above-average potential for significant wildfires, particularly in the northern part of the state. “The dice are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservation Area#Wildlife Conservation#Mojave Desert#Bird Conservation#The Heritage Fire
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs officials clear large homeless encampment

A large homeless encampment at a Palm Springs underpass was cleared out in a six-hour operation that employed three dump trucks to haul away debris that had amassed at the location. According to Palm Springs police, the agency's Homeless Outreach Team worked with the city Streets Department, Riverside County Crisis Response Team and the Coachella The post Palm Springs officials clear large homeless encampment appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Fish advisory issued for Lake Isabella

A state fish advisory issued Friday for Lake Isabella provides safe eating advice for black bass species Common Carp and Threadfin Shad. Lake Isabella is located approximately 35 miles northeast of Bakersfield. The California Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment, or OEHHA, developed the recommendations based on...
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KTLA

California residents learn tips for keeping a drought-resistant landscape

Many people living in California are having trouble managing their gardens and lawns during the state’s devastating drought. Homeowners got to learn some new ways to keep their gardens and landscapes in tip top shape during a garden tour hosted by the Moulton Niguel Water District. The self-guided tour directed people to homes across the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
Fontana Herald News

Water shortage emergency is declared

State and local officials are extremely concerned about California’s ongoing drought conditions and said that strong measures must be taken in order to address the situation. The Metropolitan Water District (MWD) of Southern California recently declared a water shortage emergency, saying it does not have enough water to meet...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

The most important infrastructure project in Kern County is finally, nearly finished

It's the only protective infrastructure standing between Bakersfield and what the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers calls the "probable maximum flood." The possibly of such a cataclysmic event — a torrent of water overwhelming Isabella Dam with the potential to inundate much of Bakersfield and surrounding roads, industry and farmland — is considered exceedingly small, calculated at one in 4,100 years.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

60-acre brush fire prompts evacuation of Jurupa Valley discovery center

A 60-acre brush fire in Jurupa Valley prompted the evacuation of the Jurupa Mountains Discovery Center Friday afternoon. The blaze, dubbed the Pyrite Fire, was reported at three acres around 12:50 p.m. in the area of Granite Hill Drive and Pyrite Street, Jurupa Valley, according to Cal Fire Riverside. Evacuation orders were issued for the […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy