Early voting is currently underway at Bayonne City Hall at 630 Avenue C. Voters can cast their ballot for mayor and all five seats on the city council as part of three days of early voting offered from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 6 and 7, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 8. There will be not voting on May 9 and regular voting will commence on Election Day on May 10 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO