Seneca County, NY

Truck driver tries to set baby on fire at gas station in NY

By Rylee Kirk
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tyre, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after officials say he doused a 1-year-old with a flammable liquid and tried to set the baby on fire at a truck gas and service station in Seneca County. The 1-year-old was taken to Geneva General Hospital. A 4-year-old...

www.oregonlive.com

