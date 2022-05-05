Cleanup underway after dozens of fish killed at Orlando lake

Lake Giles fish (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Crews are working to clean up dozens of dead fish at an Orlando lake after a city contractor treated the water.

City leaders said the city’s streets and stormwater division contracted Environmental Research & Design to conduct tests and implement a plan to reduce nutrients in the water column by treating Lake Giles with aluminum sulfate.

The treatment was supposed to improve water quality.

The contractor applied the aluminum sulfate to the lake on Monday, which resulted in a fish kill, leaders said.

The city said it is working with the contractor to identify possible causes and to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

City staff said they are helping clean up the dead fish.

Leaders said that all treatment operations have been halted until further notice.

