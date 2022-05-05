ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jed Duggar & Katey Nakatsu Welcome First Child

 3 days ago

“Counting On” star Jed Duggar and his wife Katey Nakatsu are first-time parents!

Earlier this week, Jed announced that they welcomed a baby boy, who they named Truett Oliver.

Jed wrote on Instagram, “He's here! We love you so much, baby True!"

Jed explained their son’s name, noting that Truett means “warrior for Christ” and Oliver means “peace.”

Duggar revealed that Truett weighed 8 lbs., 5 oz., and measured 20.5 inches.

In a YouTube video, the pair documented the day they became parents, including Katey getting induced at the hospital.

Months ago, the pair broke the news that they were expecting a boy in a video.

In September, Jed and Katey announced their pregnancy with a COVID-19 joke.

Along with a kissing pic, Jed wrote, “She tested positive, but not for COVID.”

In the pic, Katey held up a sign that read, “And then there were 3,” revealing that they were due in spring.

Jed and Katey just celebrated their first wedding anniversary last month. He posted a wedding photo, writing on Instagram, “It’s crazy to think that it has already been one year since we said ‘I do!’ Katey, you have been the greatest blessing in my life! I’m so grateful for God’s faithfulness to us. You are such an amazing wife and soon to be mother. I love you with all my heart! ❤️.”

