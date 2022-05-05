Charles “Skip” Ela

I sat with Patrice Fuller of Carbondale Beer Works for an hour before I even asked a question. She regaled me with often hilarious, sometimes baffling (verbal drink orders with no tickets at a slammed sports bar, are you kidding me?) tales of her journey through restaurants over the years and how she came to own a brewery in a small mountain town. Part of the reason I love doing these pieces is for moments like this — everyone has a story of how they got there and most of them are fascinating.

CARBONDALE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO