Aspen, CO

Charles “Skip” Ela

Aspen Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Sumner “Skip” Ela passed away in the caring comfort of Hope West Hospice on April 8th after a brief illness. He was 93, the youngest and last surviving of 5 remarkable Ela brothers, sons of W.D. and Lucy Ferril Ela of Grand Junction. His brothers took him to the circus...

www.aspendailynews.com

Aspen Daily News

Cocktail Corner: Meet the shakers, Vol. III

I sat with Patrice Fuller of Carbondale Beer Works for an hour before I even asked a question. She regaled me with often hilarious, sometimes baffling (verbal drink orders with no tickets at a slammed sports bar, are you kidding me?) tales of her journey through restaurants over the years and how she came to own a brewery in a small mountain town. Part of the reason I love doing these pieces is for moments like this — everyone has a story of how they got there and most of them are fascinating.
CARBONDALE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Dismal water flows inspire expansive collaboration

The Colorado River District held its annual “Middle Colorado State of the River” meeting at the Morgridge Commons in Glenwood Springs on Tuesday evening. Presenters predicted another hot summer with low water levels, not dissimilar to 2021. From March through June, several meetings are taking place throughout western...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Keeping Aspen athletes in Aspen

They sat at tables in front of their younger peers as something to aspire to, as role models whose leads were to be followed. They were proof that it could be done in Aspen. A group of 10 athletes were presented to fellow classmates and athletes on April 27 in a lunchtime ceremony at Aspen High School, honoring the Skiers who had committed to compete in athletics at the collegiate level.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Semple: Protect this house

Recently, the Aspen Chamber Resort Association released a fascinating document called the Aspen Destination Management Plan. I think it’s important for everyone — even those only slightly interested in the tourism aspect of Aspen — to read the strategy. The concept reminds me a lot of the Aspen Area Community Plan, which is basically our mission statement. Most of our local issues du jour are a result of reality, and realty, butting up against our stated core values as a community.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

An Aspen for all

Here in Aspen I would argue that we venerate longtime Aspen locals to a fault. I’d suggest that it’s time for our communal discourse to morph into being not just congenial, but also respectful, cogent and concise. It’s time to weed out meandering, self-indulgent, self-righteous and barely coherent diatribes written by longtime locals. Let’s be cordial, respectful, concise and coherent, and most importantly, let’s agree to agree and disagree amicably. After all, this is our community. Each of us loves it here, whether we agree or disagree. In my view, there’s no room for our previous mayor’s infamous declaration that “Aspen isn’t for everybody.” Let’s let the pompous meandering stop.
ASPEN, CO

