ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Real estate agents sued for alleged ‘sex-capade’ in clients’ home

By Nexstar Media Wire, Harrison Connery, TheRealDeal
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nFqcd_0fU40Apc00

( TheRealDeal ) – James and Laura Glen expected an easy payday when they listed their three-bedroom condo in a red-hot Hamptons market with Brown Harris Stevens last spring.

But listing agents Christopher Burnside and Aubri Peele had other uses for the unit in mind, the couple claimed.

In a lawsuit filed last December, the Glens alleged that rather than soliciting offers for the home, the agents used the guise of an open house to engage in a “sex-capade” in its primary bedroom.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The lawsuit, which alleged that Burnside and Peele breached their contractual and fiduciary responsibilities in addition to inflicting emotional trauma on their clients, sought $100,000 in damages. Burnside, Peele and Brown Harris Stevens of the Hamptons were named as defendants.

“The total lack of interest by defendants to act in the proper manner for the exclusive agent listing was compounded by the absolute disregard for another’s privacy and flagrant disrespect for another’s property,” the complaint read.

The case was settled confidentially in February, at which point the parties signed a non-disclosure agreement. The defendants and their attorney declined to comment and the plaintiff’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment. A Brown Harris Stevens representative also declined to comment.

According to the complaint, James and Laura Glen gave Christopher Burnside exclusive rights to sell their apartment on May 15. Burnside allegedly told the couple their waterfront Southampton condo, complete with a private dock, would be an easy sell.

Shortly after entrusting the listing to Burnside in May 2021, the Glens departed for Florida, according to the complaint. Burnside informed them that a brokers’ open house was scheduled for May 25 and a public open house for May 27, the suit alleges.

But rather than an open house, security cameras on May 25 allegedly captured Peele and a shirtless Burnside entering the unit’s bedroom before emerging 39 minutes later.

Confronted with this information, the lawsuit claims, Burnside confessed to using the bedroom for a sexual encounter and offered to continue the listing with zero commission and fulfill his fiduciary duties under the exclusive contract. He also allegedly offered to rent the condo personally to offset the defendants’ financial damages.

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarter s. Sign up here .

Feeling “violated” by the revelation, plaintiff Laura Glen refused to sleep in the bedroom, the complaint alleged, and “wants nothing to do with the property.”

In September, the Glens reached out to Brown Harris Stevens CEO Bess Freeman to communicate their “total frustration” that their unit had received zero offers, despite a neighboring unit receiving three that summer, according to the complaint. The couple sued three months later.

Burnside has been a “top producer” for BHS since 1999, according to his website , which claims he is “consistently ranked in the top 10 by sales volume in the Hamptons.”

Among his notable listings was the estate at 30 Spaeth Lane in East Hampton, which hit the market for $72 million in 2020 and closed for $60 million last year, according to appraiser Miller Samuel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Lancaster woman sentenced for drug delivery resulting in death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster woman pleaded guilty to dealing fentanyl that killed a 30-year-old woman. Following Tasha L. Vargas’s guilty plea, she was sentenced to between four and nine years in state prison. In January 2021, members of the East Lampeter Township Police Department were dispatched to the Budget Host Inn on Lincoln […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Man who died in two-vehicle fatal York crash identified

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York City man was pronounced dead Thursday evening after his vehicle was struck by another vehicle in Chanceford Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office has identified the man as Jeffrey A. Heishman, 56, of Lower Chanceford Township. The autopsy results revealed that he died of […]
YORK, PA
abc27 News

A lost WWII Pennsylvania soldier comes home

(WHTM) — Starting on September 19, 1944, and lasting until December 16, the Battle of Hürtgen Forest was the longest single battle in U.S. Army history. It was also the longest battle on German soil during the war. The Americans suffered at least 33,000 casualties, with some estimates placing the toll as high as 55,000. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
abc27 News

Missing boater found dead in Swatara Creek

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Swatara Fire Department was dispatched for reports of a missing person in the Swatara Creek on Wednesday, May 4. Upon arrival, it was discovered that Leon Merlin, the missing individual, got into his boat in front of his residence. Twenty minutes later, his boat was then seen by a […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Sex Capade#Burnside Peele
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
abc27 News

May 6, 1840: The “Penny Black” changes the world

(WHTM) — Forget Cinco de Mayo, if you’re a stamp collector, May 6 is the day to remember and celebrate. For on that day, in 1840, the British Post Office issued the world’s first postage stamp, the “Penny Black.” But the Penny Black is just part of a bigger story of how one man turned […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Lebanon man sentenced for pandemic unemployment fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon man has been sentenced to 10 months imprisonment for claiming Pandemic Unemployment Assistance despite being employed at the time. Luis Mercado, 44, was employed as a poultry inspector with the United States Department of Agriculture when he falsely claimed he was unemployed due to the pandemic. He received benefits […]
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

Mastriano leads in latest Pa. GOP governor poll; majority undecided

(WHTM) — While the Republican governor’s race remains wide open, with a majority of voters still undecided, candidate Doug Mastriano does have an advantage over the other candidates, according to a new Franklin & Marshall College poll. The poll, conducted between April 20 and May 1, interviewed 792 registered Pennsylvania voters. Of the 325 Republican […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy