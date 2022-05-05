ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday stays warm, dry; severe weather threat return to Carolinas Friday

By Amanda Cox
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

(PINPOINT WEATHER) – We are looking at a nice afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s.

A shower could pop up overnight as a storm system approach from the west, but most of the time stays dry. Otherwise, we will see increasing clouds with lows in the middle 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33cAZj_0fU4005b00

The storm system will roll through the Carolinas on Friday and Saturday. The cold front will cause showers and storms to develop across that area during the afternoon and evening hours on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d9itq_0fU4005b00

There is a slight risk for severe storms on Friday, so stay weather aware! Any storm could contain damaging winds, heavy downpours, hail, and even an isolated tornado. Once the front pushes east, the severe threat will taper off by Friday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0deUWr_0fU4005b00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v34ZU_0fU4005b00

Some lingering clouds and showers will be possible on Saturday before the storm system pulls far enough off to the northeast. High will be back in the 70s on Saturday.

Mother’s Day will be beautiful with lots of sunshine and highs around 70 degrees!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rr5ir_0fU4005b00

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny and warm. Hi: 85

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lo: 64

Friday: Mostly cloudy, Showers/storms. Hi: 83

