Democrats to force vote next week on Roe v. Wade decision

By Jordain Carney
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will force a vote next week on legislation codifying Roe v. Wade in the wake of a leaked Supreme Court draft decision that would strike down the landmark case.

The test procedural vote is guaranteed to fall short because the bill needs 60 votes to advance, but Democrats are eager to make Republicans go on the record and show their own voters that they are fighting.

“Next week the U.S. Senate is going to vote on legislation to codify a woman’s right to seek abortion into federal law,” Schumer said from the Senate floor.

Schumer will move to tee up the bill on Monday, setting up an initial vote for Wednesday.

It will be the second vote Schumer has forced on the issue. The Senate previously rejected a similar bill in a 46-48 vote earlier this year, with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) voting with Senate Republicans.

Democrats have made changes to the bill to address concerns and shore up support within their conference. That includes striking a nonbinding “findings” section that, among other provisions, referred to restrictions on abortion as perpetuating “white supremacy” and called it a “tool of gender oppression.”

It’s not clear if those changes will be enough to get all 50 Democrats. Manchin indicated that he hadn’t yet seen the updated text, and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said he wasn’t sure if they would be able to pick up Manchin’s vote.

The vote comes as Republicans have largely gone quiet over the potential that Roe v. Wade could be struck down, instead focusing on the draft ruling being leaked.

“This lawless action should be investigated and punished to the fullest extent possible, the fullest extent possible,” Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) said during a floor speech earlier this week.

A Politico-Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found that 50 percent of voters believe the landmark case that guarantees abortion access should not be overturned, while 28 percent said that it should be overturned.

“All week we’ve been seeing Republicans try to duck, dodge and dip from their responsibility for bringing Roe to the brink of total repeal,” Schumer said.

“Next week the American people will see crystal clear that when given the chance to right this wrong, the Republican Party will either side with the extremists who want to ban abortion without exceptions or side with women, with families and with the vast majority of Americans,” Schumer added.

GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine), who both voted against the Democratic bill earlier this year, have introduced a narrower bill to codify Roe.

They are in talks with their colleagues to try to build support for the legislation as they push for a vote.

“I’ve been having discussions with some of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle,” Collins said.

Manchin, asked about the bill, stopped short of saying he was open to it but that “we’re looking at that.”

Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, said he was talking with Collins.

“I’ve talked with Senator Collins with her bill with Senator Murkowski and I’m hoping we can find some common ground,” Durbin said.

—Updated at 1:42 p.m.

Comments / 44

Larry Eder
3d ago

why are democrats afraid of letting states decide ( voters) ? democrats would rather be authoritarian and force their idea on a nation that is divided on this subject. the logical decision is to leave it up to the voters of each state, but democrats do not rust the voters

Reply(6)
16
Charlsie Knight
3d ago

You Know Why There Doing This Don't Ya! The TRUTH Is Coming Out About The Baby Factories And The Stem Cell Research Labs That Are Going On With Aborted Baby Parts That Have Been Uncovered Now In UKRAINE And They Are Trying To Keep It From Coming Out That They All Are Involved In It. The DEEP STATE Is Being Destroyed In UKRAINE And So Is Our DEMONRAT GOVERNMENT. They're All In Full PANIC MODE Right Now. That's Why The Biden Criminal Organization Just Sent Them 33 Million To Pay These People To Keep This ABORTION EMPIRE Of Theirs Going. They Stand To Lose Billions. This Isn'tGonna Work Though. JUSTICE For The UNBORN Is Now.

Reply(2)
14
Harvey Johnson
3d ago

if they counter it they should all be arrested for crimes against humanity. If they want abortion laws passed, why are they here and why do they have children.. It's all about total control and making money.

Reply
8
