IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WHEC) — It was a crazy idea. Develop part of an empty mall into housing. How do you do that? Irondequoit figured it out along with a bunch of partners. The developer believes it's a transformation that may be a first in the country. PathStone Development Corporation took the old Sears department store at the former Irondequoit Mall and turned it into affordable housing for seniors.

IRONDEQUOIT, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO