ST. LOUIS — With Mother’s Day fast approaching, people may be thinking of unique ways to honor their moms. St Louisan Lyah Beth LeFlore-Ituen is working on something big. “It really needs to be right,” LeFlore-Ituen told 5 On Your Side. She’s talking about the production she is putting together Friday night at The Grandel to honor her mother, Shirley Bradley Price-LeFlore.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO